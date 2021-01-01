Fortnite redditor nabs an epic New Year’s Victory Royale as clock strikes midnight

Players all over the world gathered in Fortnite on New Year’s Eve to celebrate together with some friendly competition as we moved into 2021. With fireworks, confetti-themed gun wraps, and being compelled to dance by a giant disco ball, Fortnite was the place to be.

It seems that one player has taken the crown for possibly the coolest thing to happen during Fortnite’s New Years’ celebration – nabbing the win just as the clock struck midnight.

2021 off to a winning start

British Reddit user Hkam87 shared the clip of them frantically building, in an intense moment that sees just them and one other player remaining in the match.

Masterfully building to avoid being hit, he effortlessly lands a perfect shot straight to the opposing player with a common Tactical Shotgun, killing them instantly and claiming a Victory Royale.

The post, which was shared to Reddit has taken off with fellow users, garnering nearly 3,000 upvotes at the time of writing.

Redditors respond

Fellow user haltonj responded with one of the most popular comments of the whole thread, stating “first Victory Royale of 2021!” and RunningTURTL retorting with “and last of 2020, because the game started in 2020.” Another user, NotDussal, quipped, “bruh, this game lasted for a year.”

New Year’s Alone

While many players were supportive and found the extremely lucky moment incredible, some players attempted to rain on the parade slightly.

“I’m not hating on anyone, but it’s kinda sad playing a video game instead of family or friends at such a special celebration. Nice win tho,” user Gamer_Boi2020 remarked.

Attempting to rebut the user’s comment, iLoveMcree shared some information about the way Fortnite deals with the New Year’s celebration and differing timezones: “The game does the celebration effect at the turn of every hour because it New Years somewhere in the world. So he may have been playing in the morning or afternoon in his time zone.”

What do you think about this New Year’s win? Perhaps you’ll be the one to grab 2022’s midnight victory. For more Fortnite-related news, make sure to check out our dedicated hub for tips, news, and guides. Dexerto wishes you all a much brighter 2021 – Happy New Year!