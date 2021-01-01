Logo
Gaming

Fortnite redditor nabs an epic New Year’s Victory Royale as clock strikes midnight

Published: 1/Jan/2021 13:41

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Fortnite's 2021 celebration with fireworks shooting off in the sky
Twitter: ximton

Share

Players all over the world gathered in Fortnite on New Year’s Eve to celebrate together with some friendly competition as we moved into 2021. With fireworks, confetti-themed gun wraps, and being compelled to dance by a giant disco ball, Fortnite was the place to be.

It seems that one player has taken the crown for possibly the coolest thing to happen during Fortnite’s New Years’ celebration – nabbing the win just as the clock struck midnight.

2021 off to a winning start

British Reddit user Hkam87 shared the clip of them frantically building, in an intense moment that sees just them and one other player remaining in the match.

I got a victory royale bang on new year at 00:00am uk time from r/FortNiteBR

Masterfully building to avoid being hit, he effortlessly lands a perfect shot straight to the opposing player with a common Tactical Shotgun, killing them instantly and claiming a Victory Royale.

The post, which was shared to Reddit has taken off with fellow users, garnering nearly 3,000 upvotes at the time of writing.

Redditors respond

Fortnite's 2021 event with fireworks in the sky and a giant disco ball
YouTube: wolker4
Fireworks dominate the sky during the 2021 celebration.

Fellow user haltonj responded with one of the most popular comments of the whole thread, stating “first Victory Royale of 2021!” and RunningTURTL retorting with “and last of 2020, because the game started in 2020.” Another user, NotDussal, quipped, “bruh, this game lasted for a year.”

New Year’s Alone

While many players were supportive and found the extremely lucky moment incredible, some players attempted to rain on the parade slightly.

“I’m not hating on anyone, but it’s kinda sad playing a video game instead of family or friends at such a special celebration. Nice win tho,” user Gamer_Boi2020 remarked.

Attempting to rebut the user’s comment, iLoveMcree shared some information about the way Fortnite deals with the New Year’s celebration and differing timezones: “The game does the celebration effect at the turn of every hour because it New Years somewhere in the world. So he may have been playing in the morning or afternoon in his time zone.”

What do you think about this New Year’s win? Perhaps you’ll be the one to grab 2022’s midnight victory. For more Fortnite-related news, make sure to check out our dedicated hub for tips, news, and guides. Dexerto wishes you all a much brighter 2021 – Happy New Year!

Fortnite

How to unlock Green Arrow skin in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 1/Jan/2021 3:28 Updated: 1/Jan/2021 3:43

by Brad Norton
Fortnite Green Arrow skin
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 5

DC’s Green Arrow is the next iconic superhero to be joining Epic’s popular battle royale and we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know to claim Fortnite’s next unique skin in Season 5.

Season 5 is gathering some of the world’s strongest characters together in Fortnite. From Master Chief to Daryl Dixon from The Walking Dead, we’ve already seen a number of unique figures make their way to the battle royale title.

After some earlier leaks, we now have confirmation that Green Arrow is next in line for his own unique skin in Fortnite. The CW series may have winded down with its eight and final season, but now it’s time for Stephen Amell’s iconic look to join the ever-growing list of characters in Fortnite.

From how you can claim this skin for yourself, to all of the additional items that are up for grabs, here’s everything you need to know.

How to unlock Green Arrow skin in Fortnite

Acquiring the Green Arrow skin in Fortnite couldn’t be simpler. The cosmetic item is exclusive to the Fortnite Crew subscription. For $11.99 USD, the month of January provides this Green Arrow skin, along with a handful of other goodies.

You can access this monthly subscription directly in Fortnite, regardless of which platform you’re playing on. Simply boot up the game and look towards the Battle Pass menu. From here, you’ll spot a Fortnite Crew icon that allows you to sign up without any hassle.

Once your payment has gone through, the Green Arrow skin will instantly be added to your collection. Not only that but you’ll also be handed a few bonus items as well.

January’s haul includes 1,000 V-Bucks, a Boxing Glove Pickaxe, along with a Tactical Quiver Back Bling to complete the Arrow look.

Moreover, if you haven’t bought into the Season 5 Battle Pass just yet, this subscription will give you access for just a few dollars more.

Fortnite Crew graphic
Epic Games
The Fortnite Crew subscription provides unique cosmetics ever month.

You’ll have the entire month to decide whether or not to buy-in for the Fortnite Crew subscription. This means the Green Arrow skin will be leaving sometime on January 30, perhaps never to be available again.

There will be a completely fresh bundle in February, so be sure to get in soon and lock down the DC hero if you want to play as Green Arrow in Fortnite.