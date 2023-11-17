For The King II: All Skills explained

To create a devastating party in For The King II, you’ll need to know what skills your characters have, and what you can obtain further down the line. So, here are all the For The King II skills and what they do.

From the outside, For The King II may seem like a relatively small game, but once you dive in you’re quickly inundated with a variety of characters, storylines, tactics, and so much more. All that can be a little overwhelming, especially when you discover the skills.

These skills are vital for your party’s success in For The King II, and you’ll need to understand what they do in order to truly capitalize on them. So, here are all the skills in For The King II explained.

All skills in For The King II

Altogether, there are 28 skills in For The King II. Some will come with certain classes and can be found when creating characters, while others will be unlocked and activated as you explore the game. So, if you’re looking for all skills, or just want to know what that popup meant, here are all the skills in For The King II explained:

Article continues after ad

Skill What they do Build Scarecrow At the beginning of the battle, a scarecrow with Guard appears on the front line. Called Shot The chance to make a perfect attack with an equipped bow is increased. Cheers Alcohol effect can spread to nearby players with a certain chance. Distract When opponents attack other characters, they have a small chance of passing the attack roll. Eager Allows to attack first with a higher chance. Elite Ambush Ambush enemy requires 1 roll, and ambush camp requires 2 rolls. Elite Sneak Sneak solo enemy requires 2 rolls, and sneak camp requires 3 rolls. Energy Boost At the end of the turn, there is an increased chance of getting extra action points. Eureka After leveling up, the focus bar becomes full. Find Alcohol Gives a small chance to find alcohol on land and in the dungeon at the end of the turn. Find Herb Gives a small chance to find herb on land and in the dungeon at the end of the turn. Find Scroll Gives a small chance to find a scroll on land and in a dungeon at the end of the turn. Guard A character who is directly behind an ally with a shield does not receive magic damage. Hardwork When characters spend their last focus point, they get an additional primary action. Herd At the end of the turn, there is a small chance to find a sheep follower. Iron Belly Characters lose all negative effects of alcohol. Justice A two-handed weapon has a small chance to make a splash hit during a perfect attack. Make Potion Gives a small chance to find potion on land and in the dungeon at the end of the turn. Navigator At the end of the turn, it gives 2 additional movement points when traveling on the ocean and off-road on a boat. Nice Day Gives a chance to get 2 overworld movement when it is sunny. Party Heal In combat, overworld, and during rest, healing effects affect the nearby party members. Refocus Gives a small chance to restore focus point on land and in the dungeon at the end of the turn. Scout The contents of the next dungeon room will be revealed with a small chance. Smoke Flee Gives a chance to escape from the combat from any tile with 1 less roll. Steadfast The shield has a small chance of blocking all incoming damage. Support Range The distance required for the character to join the combat is increased by 1 tile. Survey Gives a small chance to find a point of interest during exploration. Tactics Gives a chance to buff 1 tile for +5 attacks during combat.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about all the available skills in For The King II. While setting up a game with your friends, why not take a look at what we thought of the game, or how you can unlock all the available characters?