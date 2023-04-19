Footage of bodycam FPS game Unrecord divides social media

Developer Drama has released the first gameplay footage of its bodycam FPS game Unrecord, which is already dividing social media.

Early footage of Unrecord went viral late last year, depicting a police officer’s infiltration of an abandoned building from the perspective of their bodycam.

It quickly drew comparisons to content seen on sites such as LiveLeak. As a result, its uncanny realism left many viewers feeling uncomfortable.

Few details were known about the game at the time, which, in turn, left much to the imagination. But the latest news sheds some light on what players can expect from the tactical FPS title.

Unrecord bodycam game gets official gameplay trailer

On April 19, developer Drama unleashed the first gameplay trailer for Unrecord, a so-called bodycam FPS “that tells the story of a tactical police officer from the perspective of his body camera.”

Steam users can wishlist the game now. And according to the Steam listing, the shooter will feature dialogue options and complex moral dilemmas, all bolstered by the detective and tactical skills players will need to use when investigating criminal cases.

Unrecord gameplay trailer divides social media

Responses to the above trailer from Twitter users are mixed. Some seem enthusiastic about the realism on display, with multiple people praising the impressive visuals and lighting.

Others, however, are skeptical of its being a “cop simulator.” One person commented, “So the game really is just an unironic copaganda Liveleak simulator?”

“Was more interested when it wasn’t explicitly a cop game, a horror/post-apocalyptic theme would’ve been better imo,” someone else wrote in the thread.

And many couldn’t ignore the opportunity to mock police operations in America. One such response reads, “This ain’t simulating a cop if I can’t turn my body cam off.”

A similar comment referenced traffic stops, “Looks amazing. Can you turn the camera off in the routine traffic stop mission?”

Unrecord developer Drama has yet to confirm whether its bodycam game will also launch on consoles. Details about its release window remain under wraps, too.