FIFA and Apex Legends no longer available in Russia as EA pulls all games

EA announced that the company will halt sales in Russia and Belarus from both Origin and the EA App, meaning top titles like FIFA and Apex Legends will no longer be available in the region.

On March 2, EA announced that the company was removing Russia from both FIFA 22 and NHL 22 in a move of “solidarity” with Ukraine.

Now, the company has taken further action against Russia, halting sales in the country altogether.

EA halts sales in Russia and Belarus

On March 4, EA put out a statement announcing their plans to stop sales in Russia.

“We have made the decision to stop sales of our games and content, including virtual currency bundles, in Russia and Belarus while this conflict continues,” they wrote. “As a result, our games and content will no longer be available for purchase in our Russian region storefront on Origin or the EA app, including through in-game stores.”

Advertisement

The company also announced they were taking more steps to remove their games from other platforms as well: “We are also working with our platform partners to remove our titles from their stores and stop the sale of new in-game content in the region.”

The move from EA comes the same day Microsoft announced the company was halting sales in Russia.

EA finished their statement by clarifying they will continue to monitor the situation. “As this deeply troubling situation evolves, we’re continually reviewing the steps we can take,” they said. “In addition to changes to our EA SPORTS FIFA and NHL games, we are actively evaluating other areas of our games and operations, and will update with any further actions.”