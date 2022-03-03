CD Projekt Red cease Cyberpunk 2077 & Witcher sales in Russia and Belarus

In an effort to show support for Ukraine, CD Projekt Red, the renowned developers behind Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher series, have halted all its sales in both Russia and Belarus.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Polish game developers CD Projekt have made an unprecedented step in response to the ongoing conflict.

CDPR has stopped sales of all games to both countries on their very own distribution platform GOG, leading players to be unable to purchase games including the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher series, and many more popular titles.

The announcement comes a week after the developers donated 1 million PLN ($231,000 USD) in support of the victims in Ukraine.

The news was revealed in a tweet on March 3, confirming that CD Projekt Red is also working to halt physical deliveries of games until further notice.

“Today, we begin working with our partners to suspend digital sales and cease physical stock deliveries of CD PROJEKT Group products, as well as all games distributed on the GOG platform, to the territories of Russia and Belarus,” CDPR wrote.

“The entire CD Projekt Group stands firm with the people of Ukraine,” they added in their statement.

CD Projekt Red noted in their announcement that while they understand that there are players in both countries that have nothing to do with the invasion of Ukraine, these actions have been taken to motivate others to speak out.

The decision from the Polish developers come after EA confirmed that Russian clubs would be removed from FIFA products, in a “call for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine.”