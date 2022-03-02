EA set to remove Russia from FIFA 22 and NHL games

In an effort to show solidarity towards the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, EA is reportedly set to remove Russia from their FIFA and NHL titles, two of the publisher’s flagship series.

EA have shown no hesitation in axing controversial players in the past, and it appears that the publisher is set to take a stand once again.

According to a leaked company email, EA are planning on removing Russia from two of their major sports releases – FIFA and NFL. This comes as a message of support for the people of Ukraine, after Russia launched an invasion of their country.

The report comes courtesy of known insider Tom Henderson, who claims to have seen the email sent around to employees.

It remains to be seen exactly what form this removal will take. It seems most likely that Russia’s national teams will be unplayable for the foreseeable future, especially in offline modes.

However, players from the country make up part of the Ultimate Team roster found in both games, which fans can purchase from an in-game market.

In the past, EA have taken out specific players when need be, but we’ll have to wait and see if the publisher chooses to completely purge Russia’s presence in the games.

Ultimate Team also features Russian kits, badges, tifos, and other cosmetics, so we’re expecting to see those done away with also. The usual protocol is to price fix the removed items, to stop players from trying to make a quick profit.

In a new company email, EA has said it will be removing Russia from the likes of FIFA and NHL games due to the invasion of Ukraine. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 2, 2022

Given that EA has such a strong connection to the FIFA brand, and football’s governing body has suspended Russia from all competitions, it’s no surprise to hear that this step is being taken.

Dexerto has reached out to EA for confirmation. We’ll be sure to update this story as and when more details emerge.