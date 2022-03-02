 EA set to remove Russia from FIFA 22 and NHL games - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

EA set to remove Russia from FIFA 22 and NHL games

Published: 2/Mar/2022 10:43 Updated: 2/Mar/2022 10:51

by Nathan Warby
Russia players in NHL and FIFA
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 22

In an effort to show solidarity towards the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, EA is reportedly set to remove Russia from their FIFA and NHL titles, two of the publisher’s flagship series.

EA have shown no hesitation in axing controversial players in the past, and it appears that the publisher is set to take a stand once again.

According to a leaked company email, EA are planning on removing Russia from two of their major sports releases – FIFA and NFL. This comes as a message of support for the people of Ukraine, after Russia launched an invasion of their country.

Advertisement

The report comes courtesy of known insider Tom Henderson, who claims to have seen the email sent around to employees.

Russia match in NHL
EA SPORTS
Russian teams and players make up a large part of FIFA and NHL’s roster.

It remains to be seen exactly what form this removal will take. It seems most likely that Russia’s national teams will be unplayable for the foreseeable future, especially in offline modes.

However, players from the country make up part of the Ultimate Team roster found in both games, which fans can purchase from an in-game market.

In the past, EA have taken out specific players when need be, but we’ll have to wait and see if the publisher chooses to completely purge Russia’s presence in the games.

Advertisement

Ultimate Team also features Russian kits, badges, tifos, and other cosmetics, so we’re expecting to see those done away with also. The usual protocol is to price fix the removed items, to stop players from trying to make a quick profit.

Given that EA has such a strong connection to the FIFA brand, and football’s governing body has suspended Russia from all competitions, it’s no surprise to hear that this step is being taken.

Dexerto has reached out to EA for confirmation. We’ll be sure to update this story as and when more details emerge.

Advertisement
Advertisement