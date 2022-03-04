Microsoft suspends all Xbox sales in Russia

Xbox creator Microsoft announced they are halting all new sales in Russia and are “working in lockstep” with governmental sanctions on the country.

On March 4, Microsoft president Brad Smith announced that the company was halting all sales of products and services in Russia, effective immediately.

“We are announcing today that we will suspend all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia”, Smith revealed.

The Microsoft Vice-Chairman continued, “In addition, we are coordinating closely and working in lockstep with the governments of the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, and we are stopping many aspects of our business in Russia in compliance with governmental sanctions decisions.”

Microsoft services include Office, Windows, and Azure, in addition to Xbox Live, which also has services like Game Pass. As only new sales are effected, it’s expected that existing subscriptions will be unaffected.

Microsoft’s response

Microsoft finished their statement with a declaration of solidarity with Ukraine, “Like so many others, we stand with Ukraine in calling for the restoration of peace, respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and the protection of its people.”

The announcement follows a long list of companies that have stopped sales in Russia.

Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher developer CD Projekt Red announced they halted sales in Russia and Belarus. EA also halted sales in Russia, as well as removed Russian teams from FIFA 22 & NHL 22 in “solidarity” with Ukraine.

Esports has also been impacted, as the ESL banned organizations with Russian ties from ESL Pro League 15.