How to complete Denayer Rulebreakers SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions - Dexerto

A new SBC is now available in FIFA 21 for a special FUT Rulebreakers Jason Denayer card, and we’ve got the requirements, cheapest solutions, total cost, and everything else you need to pick it up.

The second week of the Rulebreakers promo went live in FIFA 21 on Friday, October 30, and brought plenty of cards and content for players to dig through.

Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, and Marco Reus’s cards are some of the standouts from the second team of Rulebreakers players, but they’re also very expensive, so not everyone will have the coins to snag them.

Much like with the first squad, EA SPORTS have started to roll out some Rulebreaker SBCs for team two and the latest is for Belgian center back Jason Denayer. Here’s everything you need to know.

Denayer Rulebreakers stats & SBC requirements

If you want to pick up Denayer for yourself, you need to complete two separate SBCs called Ligue 1 and Belgium. Below you can find the requirements for both:

Ligue 1

Number of players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack

Belgium

Number of players from Belgium: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

FIFA 21 Denayer Rulebreakers price & solutions

In total Denayer’s SBC will run you anywhere from 57,000 to 66,000 FUT Coins, depending on what platform you’re on. As usual, PS4 is on the cheaper end of things and PC players will probably see higher prices.

Read More: Major FIFA 21 glitch is completely ruining FUT Champs matches

Listed below are some of the cheapest solutions to the latest Rulebreakers SBC. As always, these squads don’t require any loyalty or position change cards.

Ligue 1 solution

Belgium

In addition to the upgraded 84 OVR Denayer card, you’ll also get one Jumbo Gold and Premium Mixed Players pack by completing the SBC, in case you’re on the fence about whether or not to add him to your collection.

Don’t wait around to pick it up either, as it will only be around for another week until November 7. Like always, stay tuned on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest SBC solutions, FUT news, and more.