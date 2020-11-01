 How to complete Denayer Rulebreakers SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

How to complete Denayer Rulebreakers SBC in FIFA 21: cheapest solutions

Published: 1/Nov/2020 18:49 Updated: 1/Nov/2020 19:33

by Bill Cooney
EA Sports

Share

FUT

A new SBC is now available in FIFA 21 for a special FUT Rulebreakers Jason Denayer card, and we’ve got the requirements, cheapest solutions, total cost, and everything else you need to pick it up.

The second week of the Rulebreakers promo went live in FIFA 21 on Friday, October 30, and brought plenty of cards and content for players to dig through.

Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, and Marco Reus’s cards are some of the standouts from the second team of Rulebreakers players, but they’re also very expensive, so not everyone will have the coins to snag them.

Much like with the first squad, EA SPORTS have started to roll out some Rulebreaker SBCs for team two and the latest is for Belgian center back Jason Denayer. Here’s everything you need to know.

Denayer Rulebreakers stats & SBC requirements

Denayer Rulebreakers stats

The Olympique Lyonnais center back sees significant boosts to his Pace, Defence, and Physical ratings for this new card — making him even more of a brick wall on your half of the field ready to break up opposing attacks.

If you want to pick up Denayer for yourself, you need to complete two separate SBCs called Ligue 1 and Belgium. Below you can find the requirements for both:

Ligue 1

  • Number of players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack

Belgium

  • Number of players from Belgium: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

FIFA 21 Denayer Rulebreakers price & solutions

In total Denayer’s SBC will run you anywhere from 57,000 to 66,000 FUT Coins, depending on what platform you’re on. As usual, PS4 is on the cheaper end of things and PC players will probably see higher prices.

Listed below are some of the cheapest solutions to the latest Rulebreakers SBC. As always, these squads don’t require any loyalty or position change cards.

Ligue 1 solution

Ligue 1 Denayer Rulebreaker SBC solutions
FUTBIN
One of the cheapest solutions to Denayer’s Rulebreaker’s SBC.

Belgium

Denayer Belgium SBC solution
FUTBIN
A cheap solution to Denayer’s Belgium Rulebreakers SBC.

In addition to the upgraded 84 OVR Denayer card, you’ll also get one Jumbo Gold and Premium Mixed Players pack by completing the SBC, in case you’re on the fence about whether or not to add him to your collection.

Don’t wait around to pick it up either, as it will only be around for another week until November 7. Like always, stay tuned on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest SBC solutions, FUT news, and more.

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21’s Trick or Treat SBC

Published: 1/Nov/2020 11:21

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 SBC logos on the Allianz Arena stadium
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

There’s a new limited-time squad building challenge in FIFA 21 that comes with a spooky theme. So, here’s what you need to know about the Trick or Treat SBC. 

In years gone by, the Halloween promo for FIFA Ultimate Team has been all about Scream cards. However, EA changed that up for FIFA 21, ditching the spooky name and bringing out Rulebreakers instead.

The promo has seen the addition of a few interesting cards, with players getting unusual stats boost while seeing a decrease in some of their others. 

There have also been SBCs too. These have been about players and cosmetics for the most part, but the Trick or Treat task is all about cheap packs.

EA SPORTS
The Rulebreakers promo has changed the stats of some players.

FIFA 21 Trick or Treat SBC requirements

To complete this new Squad Building Challenge, you’ll have to build two squads – one of the Shape Shift side of things, and another for The Pharaoh’s Curse challenge. 

These squads might trip some players up and look a little tricky, but the challenge should be worth it given you’ll get a Premium Gold Pack, a Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, and a Mega Pack for just a few thousand coins. 

So, without any further ado, here are the requirements for both tasks inside the Trick or Treat SBC.

  • Shape Shift: Max 3 nationalities, Max 5 same league count, Min 6 Gold players, Min 1 Rare, Min Silver player level, Min 55 Team Chemistry. Reward: Premium Gold Pack
  • The Pharaoh’s Curse: Min 2 leagues, Min 4 same nation count, Min 2 same club count, Min 7 Gold players, Min 1 Rare, Min 65 Team Chemistry. Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Shape Shift SBC solution

In both parts of this SBC, there are two locked spots, meaning you’ll have to build your squad around those. In the Shape Shift side of things, these two spots are the left and right center backs.

Most players might complete the SBC with fodder cards, but, if you need to build it from scratch it shouldn’t cost too much. According to FUTBin, it should set you back between 5,000 and 6,000 coins. However, we’ve got a solution that should get you under that price tag. 

Screenshot of fifa players in a formation for an SBC
FUTBIN
A cheap solution for the Shape Shift SBC

The Pharaoh’s Curse SBC solution

As for The Pharaoh’s Curse portion of the challenge, the two locked spots come in the form of the right midfielder and the left midfielder. 

Again, fodder cards are ideal because it makes the challenge pretty much a free hit, but if you don’t have many, it should only cost you between 4,000 and 5,000 coins anyway. Again, we’ve got a solution that should save you a few coins.

Screenshot of fifa players in a formation for an SBC
FUTBIN
A cheap solution for the Pharaoh’s Curse SBC

With this SBC handing out some nice packs for cheap, it is well worth completing if you haven’t already. 

If you manage to complete it and pack something nice from your rewards, be sure to tweet us what you’ve got over at UltimateTeamUK.