How to complete FIFA 21’s Trick or Treat SBC - Dexerto

There’s a new limited-time squad building challenge in FIFA 21 that comes with a spooky theme. So, here’s what you need to know about the Trick or Treat SBC.

In years gone by, the Halloween promo for FIFA Ultimate Team has been all about Scream cards. However, EA changed that up for FIFA 21, ditching the spooky name and bringing out Rulebreakers instead.

The promo has seen the addition of a few interesting cards, with players getting unusual stats boost while seeing a decrease in some of their others.

There have also been SBCs too. These have been about players and cosmetics for the most part, but the Trick or Treat task is all about cheap packs.

FIFA 21 Trick or Treat SBC requirements

To complete this new Squad Building Challenge, you’ll have to build two squads – one of the Shape Shift side of things, and another for The Pharaoh’s Curse challenge.

These squads might trip some players up and look a little tricky, but the challenge should be worth it given you’ll get a Premium Gold Pack, a Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, and a Mega Pack for just a few thousand coins.

So, without any further ado, here are the requirements for both tasks inside the Trick or Treat SBC.

Shape Shift: Max 3 nationalities, Max 5 same league count, Min 6 Gold players, Min 1 Rare, Min Silver player level, Min 55 Team Chemistry. Reward: Premium Gold Pack

The Pharaoh’s Curse: Min 2 leagues, Min 4 same nation count, Min 2 same club count, Min 7 Gold players, Min 1 Rare, Min 65 Team Chemistry. Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Shape Shift SBC solution

In both parts of this SBC, there are two locked spots, meaning you’ll have to build your squad around those. In the Shape Shift side of things, these two spots are the left and right center backs.

Most players might complete the SBC with fodder cards, but, if you need to build it from scratch it shouldn’t cost too much. According to FUTBin, it should set you back between 5,000 and 6,000 coins. However, we’ve got a solution that should get you under that price tag.

The Pharaoh’s Curse SBC solution

As for The Pharaoh’s Curse portion of the challenge, the two locked spots come in the form of the right midfielder and the left midfielder.

Again, fodder cards are ideal because it makes the challenge pretty much a free hit, but if you don’t have many, it should only cost you between 4,000 and 5,000 coins anyway. Again, we’ve got a solution that should save you a few coins.

With this SBC handing out some nice packs for cheap, it is well worth completing if you haven’t already.

