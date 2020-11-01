 How to complete FIFA 21’s Trick or Treat SBC - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21’s Trick or Treat SBC

Published: 1/Nov/2020 11:21

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 SBC logos on the Allianz Arena stadium
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

There’s a new limited-time squad building challenge in FIFA 21 that comes with a spooky theme. So, here’s what you need to know about the Trick or Treat SBC. 

In years gone by, the Halloween promo for FIFA Ultimate Team has been all about Scream cards. However, EA changed that up for FIFA 21, ditching the spooky name and bringing out Rulebreakers instead.

The promo has seen the addition of a few interesting cards, with players getting unusual stats boost while seeing a decrease in some of their others. 

There have also been SBCs too. These have been about players and cosmetics for the most part, but the Trick or Treat task is all about cheap packs.

EA SPORTS
The Rulebreakers promo has changed the stats of some players.

FIFA 21 Trick or Treat SBC requirements

To complete this new Squad Building Challenge, you’ll have to build two squads – one of the Shape Shift side of things, and another for The Pharaoh’s Curse challenge. 

These squads might trip some players up and look a little tricky, but the challenge should be worth it given you’ll get a Premium Gold Pack, a Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, and a Mega Pack for just a few thousand coins. 

So, without any further ado, here are the requirements for both tasks inside the Trick or Treat SBC.

  • Shape Shift: Max 3 nationalities, Max 5 same league count, Min 6 Gold players, Min 1 Rare, Min Silver player level, Min 55 Team Chemistry. Reward: Premium Gold Pack
  • The Pharaoh’s Curse: Min 2 leagues, Min 4 same nation count, Min 2 same club count, Min 7 Gold players, Min 1 Rare, Min 65 Team Chemistry. Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Shape Shift SBC solution

In both parts of this SBC, there are two locked spots, meaning you’ll have to build your squad around those. In the Shape Shift side of things, these two spots are the left and right center backs.

Most players might complete the SBC with fodder cards, but, if you need to build it from scratch it shouldn’t cost too much. According to FUTBin, it should set you back between 5,000 and 6,000 coins. However, we’ve got a solution that should get you under that price tag. 

Screenshot of fifa players in a formation for an SBC
FUTBIN
A cheap solution for the Shape Shift SBC

The Pharaoh’s Curse SBC solution

As for The Pharaoh’s Curse portion of the challenge, the two locked spots come in the form of the right midfielder and the left midfielder. 

Again, fodder cards are ideal because it makes the challenge pretty much a free hit, but if you don’t have many, it should only cost you between 4,000 and 5,000 coins anyway. Again, we’ve got a solution that should save you a few coins.

Screenshot of fifa players in a formation for an SBC
FUTBIN
A cheap solution for the Pharaoh’s Curse SBC

With this SBC handing out some nice packs for cheap, it is well worth completing if you haven’t already. 

If you manage to complete it and pack something nice from your rewards, be sure to tweet us what you’ve got over at UltimateTeamUK.

FIFA

Major FIFA 21 glitch is completely ruining FUT Champs matches

Published: 31/Oct/2020 14:33

by Connor Bennett
Mbappe lying down celebration in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team FUT Champions

FIFA 21 players are having their FUT Champs games ruined by a new major glitch that involves making substitutions to your Ultimate Team. 

When it comes to testing your FIFA skills against the best, there’s no better competition than grinding through FUT Champs.

The Ultimate Team mode, where you play 30 games over a weekend and try to rack up wins for some nice red pick players, packs, and coins, rewards the best of the best for dominating with their teams.

However, in FIFA 21, it also appears to be attracting a number of issues as well – with the newest one causing games to fall apart if someone tries to make a sub.

FUT Champs logo with FIFA 21 logo
Graphics: EA SPORTS
FUT Champs is where the best of the best square off in FIFA.

Players have been running into the issue over the last few weekends, but YouTuber Vizeh seemed to have nailed down what has been causing the problems to ruin matches. 

“*WARNING* If you’re playing FUT Champs and you or your opponent scores a goal, if you instantly make a sub to your team, it will likely freeze on the FUT Champs transition and will give you the loss, even if you are winning,” the YouTuber tweeted.

Many players noted that they’ve also experienced the glitch in their own games but didn’t understand what was happening until it was pointed out. Others suggested that it’s also happening in other FUT modes like draft. 

For FIFA 21, EA SPORTS have been ramping up their efforts when it comes to battling issues in game modes like Ultimate Team, Career, and even VOLTA by setting up a public Trello board. 

However, as of writing, the FUT Champs issue has not been noted on either the Trello board or any of the FIFA social media pages, so it’s unknown if EA is aware of it. Though, players will be hoping that it is addressed sooner rather than later.