Gaming

Female Yu-Gi-Oh player quits tournament because opponents smelled bad

Michael Gwilliam
yugi plays card in yugiohGallop

A Yu-Gi-Oh card tournament smelled so bad that a player decided to drop out because she couldn’t stand it anymore.

Personal hygiene is always important, but some gaming conventions and tournaments have earned a reputation for their players not exactly showing up fresh.

Over the years we’ve seen plenty of instances where an attendee’s smell causes backlash and it’s not just limited to the United States. Earlier this month, a Japanese tournament went off the rails when a player’s smell was so bad, it made a competitor quit.

The situation became public in a thread on X where a player expressed concern for one of the women competing after revealing it was her first-ever Yu-Gi-Oh event and was under the impression she got clobbered.

However, the female player would set the matter straight, revealing that she left because of third-rate duelists with fourth-rate hygiene.

“I left halfway through because I couldn’t stand the smell,” she said. “Not that I’m sad about losing at all or anything.”

In the comments, the player elaborated on the disgust, explaining that the smell was “no laughing matter” and urged duelists to take baths.

“There are some stinky female duelists, but the men are in a class of their own,” she added.

Hygiene has been so much of an issue at Yu-Gi-Oh tournaments that Konami even made a rule that players who show up smelling bad or wearing dirty clothes could be penalized.

The problem isn’t limited to Yu-Gi-Oh either. Last year, Smash pro Cosmos struggled to find deodorant at a tournament after his opponent complained about his body odor.

Related Topics

Yu Gi Oh

About The Author

Michael Gwilliam

Michael Gwilliam is a senior writer at Dexerto based in Ontario, Canada. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

keep reading
Gaming
Yu-Gi-Oh! How do Pendulum cards work? Pendulum summons explained
James Lynch
An image of official Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel artwork.
Gaming
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is in desperate need of noob-friendly game modes
James Lynch
robber/thief next to blue eyes white dragon yu-gi-oh card
Gaming
Yu-Gi-Oh thieves caught after ultra rare card heist
Joel Loynds
Shopping
Hard to find Yu-Gi-Oh deck at its lowest price at Amazon
Ash Singh

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.