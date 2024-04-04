Every new Leader coming in Star Wars Unlimited Set 2: Shadows of the Galaxy

Like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader in Set 1, new Leaders are on the way to lead new decks in Star Wars Unlimited Set 2: Shadows of the Galaxy. From The Mandalorian to Moff Gideon, here’s the full rundown.

Before any deckbuilding begins in Star Wars Unlimited, you first have to pick your Leader and Base. These are the foundational elements, contributing your Aspects to build around, and deciding the style of play you’re set to engage with.

18 Leaders exist already thanks to Set 1, though another batch is on the way to shake things up in Set 2. And while it may be early days yet ahead of the July 12 release, we do already have some early details to run with.

So without further ado, here’s the full list of new Leader cards on the way in Star Wars Unlimited Set 2.

Every confirmed Leader card in Star Wars Unlimited Set 2: Shadows of the Galaxy

Only two upcoming Leaders have been revealed thus far ahead of Set 2’s launch. Though in the coming weeks, we’re sure to learn plenty more about others on the way for all different Aspect types.

The Mandalorian

Lucasfilm

Resource Requirement Ability in Leader Spot Power Health Aspect(s) Keyword Ability on the Ground 6 Resources When you play an Upgrade: You may exhaust this Leader. If you do, exhaust an enemy unit with 4 or less remaining HP. 4 7 Cunning & Heroism – When you play an Upgrade: You may exhaust an enemy unit with 6 or less remaining HP.

Moff Gideon

Lucasfilm

Resource Requirement Ability in Leader Spot Power Health Aspect(s) Keyword Ability on the Ground 5 Resources Action [Exhaust]: Attack with a unit that costs 3 or less. If it’s attacking a unit, it gets +1/+0 for this attack. 3 6 Command & Villainy Overwhelm Each friendly unit that costs 3 or less gets +1/+0 and gains Overwhelm while attacking an enemy unit.

With only two Leaders showcased, it’s too early to gauge who might emerge as a newly dominant force in Set 2 just yet. Though with plenty more reveals left to go in the coming weeks, everyone is sure to have their favorites as the new batch of cards rolls around.

We’ll keep you up to speed right here with all the latest Leader card announcements on the road to Set 2’s release on July 12.

