Todd Howard hints at Elder Scrolls 6 release window and it’s not good news

In an interview ahead of Starfield’s release, Todd Howard gave fans a disappointing update on when they can expect The Elder Scrolls 6.

Few games are as highly anticipated as The Elder Scrolls 6. It’s been over a decade since the release of Skyrim, and fans have been waiting for its successor ever since.

While the game was announced in 2018, there have been very few updates on its progress.

Todd Howard has shed some light on the game’s development and when players can expect to get their hands on it – but the news is sure to disappoint fans.

Elder Scrolls 6 likely won’t release until at least 2028

In an interview with GQ‘s Sam White promoting Starfield ahead of its September launch, Todd Howard was asked about The Elder Scrolls 6.

As the interview notes, the game likely won’t be finished until “probably 2028,” though he also says “it’s anyone’s guess.” When talking about Howard’s thoughts on retirement and succession plans, White mentions “[Howard] will likely be 60 years old by the time The Elder Scrolls VI comes out,” an age he will be in 2030.

This is certainly not the news fans were hoping for, particularly from a game that was announced the same day as Starfield. At the time, The Elder Scrolls 6’s teaser was exciting, but five years later, it’s largely viewed as a mistake.

When asked if he regrets the decision to announce the game possibly a decade ahead of launch, Howard said “I have asked myself that a lot…I don’t know. I probably would’ve announced it more casually.”

In a more positive development, Howard also teased what the team wants to accomplish with The Elder Scrolls 6. “I will say that we want it to fill that role of the ultimate fantasy-world simulator. And there are different ways to accomplish that given the time that has passed.”

What that will look like remains to be seen. Bethesda is obviously focused on Starfield at the moment, and given the current 2028 release window, it’ll be a while until we learn anything substantial.

Perhaps the only solace Elder Scrolls fans can take is that they won’t have to wait as long as Fallout fans, as Fallout 5 won’t release until after The Elder Scrolls 6.