Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion leak suggests remake is coming

After an unexpected leak from an alleged ex-Virtuos Games employee, the iconic Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion game is reportedly making a return.

Bethesda has been one of the market-leading game developers for over two decades, most notably for its staple RPG franchises of Fallout and Elder Scrolls.

The current focus for the studio has been to venture into new worlds with its next RPG game Starfield being set in space. Starfield is set to launch on September 6 for both Xbox and PC.

However, a new leak suggests Oblivion fans may have a remake of the 2006 classic could be on the way.

What is the Elder Scrolls: Oblivion remake leak?

With millions of fans still eager to get their hands on the next installment of Elder Scrolls, rumors surrounding Elder Scrolls as a whole are always circulating.

The latest unexpected leak comes from a now-deleted Reddit post, which was posted on July 31 by a supposed previous employee of Virtuos Games.

According to the leak, Bethesda may be planning to release a remastered version of the fan-favorite Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025.

Oblivion was first released in 2006, going on to sell an impressive 9.5 million copies and receive high critical acclaim. The game is said to be being created using Unreal Engine 5 with enhanced graphics and changes to the gameplay.

Although the deleted Reddit post should be taken with a pinch of salt, a mod of the subreddit GamingLeaksAndRumours has suggested that they have received confirmation of the leaker being an ex-employee of Bethesda.

If the leak holds true, longtime fans of Oblivion may not have to wait too long to relive their memories of the beloved game.

Executive producer Todd Howard announced in June of this year that the fifth Elder Scrolls game ‘Skyrim’ has sold over 60 million copies, making it one of the best-selling games of all time.

At E3 in 2018, it was announced that the highly anticipated sequel ‘Elder Scrolls 6’ is officially being developed. Although, it is suspected that fans will not be able to get their hands on the game for over five years time.

