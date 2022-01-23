Dying Light 2 to get free PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades but no cross-play

Dying Light 2 creators Techland confirmed that the company will be offering free upgrades to next-gen consoles for those who buy on PS4 and Xbox One.

Dying Light 2 is set to be released on PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, and Xbox One & Series X|S on February 4, and a cloud-based Nintendo Switch release sometime down the line.

Although the launch is quite soon, Techland has dropped some important information about the game to fans eager to jump into zombie-slaying action.

Dying Light 2 free next-gen upgrade

As reported by Eurogamer, gamers who buy Dying Light 2 on PS4 and Xbox One will be getting a free upgrade to next-gen versions of the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Advertisement

Read More: Rockstar Games insider doubles down on GTA 6 2022 announcement

A new trailer dropped on January 20 revealed the sequel to the original Dying Light will offer players three different Modes on PlayStation 5: Quality Mode, Performance Mode, and Resolution Mode.

Quality Mode highlights ray tracing capabilities, Resolution Mode delivers 4K resolution, and Performance Mode allows the game to run above 60 FPS.

It’s unclear exactly the visual upgrades the jump from last-gen to current-gen will provide players.

Sadly, the game will launch without support for cross-console co-op play. Although it won’t have cross-play, there will still be over 500 hours of gameplay available to those who purchase Dying Light 2 at launch.

Advertisement

The only cross-play that will be possible is on PC between Steam and Epic Games Store players being able to game together.