Dying Light 2 delayed to 2022

Dying Light 2, Techland’s upcoming first-person zombie adventure, has been delayed to February 4, 2022.

In a letter from Pawel Marchewka, Techland’s CEO explains that the move was made so that the team could “polish and optimize” the title, and that preview events are still expected to start next month for press and content creators.

“The team is steadily progressing with the production and the game is nearing the finish line. The game is complete and we are currently playtesting it. It is by far the most ambitious project we’ve ever done,” the letter reads.

“Unfortunately, we’ve realized for us to bring the game to the level we envision, we need more time to polish and optimize it.”

Update regarding release date. pic.twitter.com/xAx1RMbw0X — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) September 14, 2021

Dying Light 2 had previously been revealed at E3 2018, before being delayed multiple times, including an indefinite delay which then led to the previous release date for December 7 of 2021.

Last month, the first game, originally released in 2015, was ported to Nintendo Switch.

Earlier this year, a report from TheGamer focused on the game’s troubled development process and strained relationships with CEO Marchewka from the perspective of ten current and former Techland staff.