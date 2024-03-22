Dragon’s Dogma 2 trick gives some characters a hidden advantage

Short kings and queens rejoice because Dragon’s Dogma 2 sees you. Character height in the game is affording smaller characters a handy advantage.

Hopefully you’re not too far into your Dragon’s Dogma 2 run because you might want to jump back into the character creator. It turns out your character’s height can give you different advantages in combat or when traversing the game’s open world.

Shorter characters get a significant combat buff as their stamina regenerates much faster than taller ones. The trade-off being that taller characters move far more swiftly than their vertically challenged counterparts.

YouTuber Boomstick Gaming managed to prove the phenomenon during some painstaking analysis ahead of Dragon’s Dogma 2’s full release. There’s a potential debate about which particular height might be more advantageous though.

Thanks to the increased stamina regen that shorter characters in Dragon’s Dogma 2, they’ll have a much easier time taking down the game’s plethora of beasts and monsters. It allows for the use of more skills and has the potential to keep you from completely depleting your stamina.

If you do run out of stamina entirely in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you have a brief period of vulnerability in which enemies can deal major damage. If you don’t want to get caught out, you might want to skim off a few inches.

Conversely, Dragon’s Dogma 2’s lack of traditional fast travel means you’ll be spending a lot of time wading across its open world on foot. Many first impressions have said it can slow the pace of the game down to a level that borders on frustrating.

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s excellent physics means that taller characters wind up with longer strides and move a lot quicker. If you’re a less patient player, it might be worth giving up the combat advantage to speed things up a bit.