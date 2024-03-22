Dragon’s Dogma 2 Steam players will get “New Game” option after fan backlash

In an apology post on Steam, Capcom has confirmed Dragon’s Dogma 2 Steam players will get the “new game” option after facing a severe backlash.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is finally out after more than a decade since the original game was released and while it has been well-received all over, it did come with a discrepancy like poor performance on PCs and drama involving microtransactions.

Some players have been frustrated with another problem where starting a new game is almost impossible without painful workarounds. On March 22, Capcom posted an apology on Steam mentioning they’re working to bring an option of starting a new game soon.

Capcom / Steam

The devs said, “We are looking at adding a feature to the Steam version of the game that will allow players that are already playing to restart the game. We will announce more details as soon as we can.”

At the time of writing, there’s no concrete date on when this update will arrive but it should reduce the frustration among Steam users who desperately want to start from scratch.

However, nothing has been mentioned about a new game feature on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The reason could be a workaround for multiple saves on these consoles.

The post also addresses some more ongoing issues related to crashes, bugs, poor performance on PC, and paid DLCs.