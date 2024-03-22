Dragon’s Dogma 2 Steam reviews hit ‘mostly negative’ due to performance issues on PC

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has finally been released worldwide but reviews have dropped to ‘Mostly Negative’ on Steam as the community is disappointed with performance issues at launch.

Amid heaps of praise for the much-awaited Dragon’s Dogma sequel, its performance on PCs has been subpar, as players with beefy systems are failing to reach acceptable frames per second even at the lowest settings.

Starting a discussion on Reddit, a player posted a screenshot where more than 50% of the reviews on Dragon’s Dogma 2 Steam page are ‘Mostly Negative’.

Steam

“It’s mostly due to the performance, and honestly, it’s not good,” one responded. Some players are confused as to why Capcom released the game in such a state, asking, “why not delay it?”

When some players started experiencing low frame rates alongside issues with “fov and mouse acceleration,” they started “feeling sick while playing.”

One player explained, “low frame rates from Dragon’s Dogma 2 come from DRM and other reasons like technical issues.”

“It’s tolerable but it’s bad, needs a patch asap,” said another.

As evident from the thread, the majority of the PC players are facing performance issues and it remains to be seen how fast Capcom reacts to the feedback.