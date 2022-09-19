Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: New-gen upgrades & Season Pass 2 details, release date

Bandai Namco unveiled a new-gen upgrade and DLC expansion for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Here’s everything players need to know about the upcoming content.

An action role-playing title, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot hit store shelves in early 2020 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Bandai Namco later ported the experience to the Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.

Despite being met with middling reviews at launch, Kakarot has since gone on to move an impressive 4.5 million units worldwide. It’s no wonder, then, that it continues to receive post-launch support.

The first expansion, A New Power Awakens – Part 1, arrived several months after release and featured a boss battle against Beerus. Part 2’s rollout at the end of 2020 took inspiration from Resurrection F, coming complete with the resurrection of Frieza.

Developer CyberConnect2 has deployed more DLC since then, but it seems Kakarot’s time in the spotlight isn’t over just yet.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot to receive new-gen upgrades

During TGS, Publisher Bandai Namco announced that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on an unspecified date in 2023.

The updated version of the RPG will boast 60fps capabilities and improved graphics. Specifics relating to its resolution and other enhancements currently remain unknown.

At the very least, a post from the Dragon Ball Games Twitter page boasts a comparison video showcasing the differences between Kakarot’s last-gen and new-gen iterations.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Bardock DLC in the works

In addition to current-gen upgrades for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the publisher also unveiled Season Pass 2 content, which will launch next year.

The first of the new season’s three campaigns will come in the form of Bardock: Alone Against Fate. Notably, this expansion focalizes Goku’s father, Bardock, who must race to stave off Planet Vegeta’s destruction at the hands of the ruthless Frieza.

Alone Against Fate will constitute somewhat of a recreation of the 1990s TV special, Bardock: Father of Goku. Players can expect to engage with other Saiyans and come face-to-face with Frieza in an epic battle.

Like the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot upgrades, the Bardock DLC only bears a 2023 release window at the time of writing.