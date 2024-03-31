Dragon Ball Super artist reveals Akira Toriyama’s final work on the manga

Dragon Ball Super is taking a break due to creator Akira Toriyama’s recent death, and Toyutaro, his collaborator, has now revealed the final note from the mangaka.

The world continues to reel from the passing of Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama. Tributes from across the industry have poured out for the legendary artist and writer, whose anime shows are among some of the most beloved and recognizable.

Naturally, the ongoing manga Dragon Ball Super has been put on hiatus, in order to allow the creative team to mourn. Toyutaro, the illustrator on Super who worked closely with Toriyama, has spoken on the status of Super, sharing the last bit of insight he received from the icon.

He states even he doesn’t know when the next chapters will come out, before providing some images on comments on a particular scene. “On the last page of episode 103, when I drew the name, everyone just turned their backs and flew away,” he says. “‘Like Piccolo saying goodbye to his kindergarten teacher.’ That was the teacher’s final correction.”

Toyutaro notes he made the change, then states their partnership was a “miraculous time.” I can only imagine the level of knowledge that was imparted, working with Toriyama for that long. What a dream.

Thankfully, we still have quite a bit of Toriyama’s unmistakable work to enjoy. Sand Land is now streaming on Disney Plus and Hulu, and later this year we have Dragon Ball Daima, Toriyama’s return to Goku and the Z Fighters on the small screen.

Truly, no better way to maintain his legacy.