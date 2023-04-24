Disney Dreamlight Valley fans want Tiana to become a restaurant rival for Remy

Disney Dreamlight Valley players request the sandbox title to add The Princess and the Frog’s Tiana. The character addition would hopefully create another restaurant in the Valley.

Recently, Dreamlight Valley dropped the Pride of the Valley update – which introduced The Lion King’s Simba and Nala as obtainable characters. Pride of the Valley also unveiled a Disney Parks Star Path and additional items at Scrooge McDuck’s Store.

While players just received Simba and Nala, they eagerly await Dreamlight Valley to launch more Disney Characters. The most requested characters include Nemo, Aladdin, and Mulan.

This time, Princess and the Frog fans want the game to add Tiana as Remy’s restaurant rival.

Disney Dreamlight Valley players want to give Remy competition

Disney / Gameloft

On the Dreamlight Valley subreddit, Reddit user OneBigPieceOfPizza’s viewing of The Princess and the Frog inspired their wish for Tiana to appear in the game. The OP also wanted Tiana to open her own restaurant in the Valley to compete with Ratatouille chef’s Chez Remy establishment.

In the comment section, fellow Dreamlight Valley players supported the idea. “She can teach us how to make more then 1 dish at a time,” funkyguy97 wrote.

“I know it would kind of defeat the purpose of cooking but it would be cute if she actually sold prepared meals we could eat, I’d buy them,” Boomtip remarked.

In addition to Tiana, some players demanded more villains – especially Princess and the Frog antagonist Facilier. Also, others wished for an entire French Quarter area modeled after the 2009 Disney animated film.

At the time of writing, there are no Princess and the Frog items in Disney Dreamlight Valley besides an Art Deco Tiana Poster. To stay updated on everything coming to the premium Shop, check out our article on how to buy the items and when they will appear.