D&D DMs want to use these homebrew rules that’ll never fly with players

Dungeons & Dragons 5e players and DMs love making homebrew rules, but some groups just won’t use them, either because they’re too annoying or they break the game’s balance.

D&D 5e chronicles all of its rules across different sourcebooks, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a group that follows them to the letter. It’s much more common for D&D groups to change the rules to their liking, which is encouraged by the developers.

There are some rules that DMs or players want to use, but they know they’ll be shot down by the others in the group. These have been discussed in a thread on the DnD Reddit, where the strange and powerful rules are explained.

Article continues after ad

“For example. I think it would be funny to not let people bring their own notebooks,” the OP wrote, “Notebooks are handed out based on intelligence. 16 gets a small notebook, 13 gets a small legal pad, 10 gets two sheets of paper, Barbarians at 8 get a coloring book and two broken crayons :P”

Article continues after ad

“I’ve never quite liked how encumbrance and inventory space works in dnd. In my group we’ve been trying to adopt a grid-based inventory space, kinda like Path of Exile or the old Diablo games,” one user wrote, “It comes with a little bag sheet that has a grid of varying sizes depending on the container, and little item cards in different blocky shapes you can try and fit in your inventory.”

Article continues after ad

“Up to triple advantage and disadvantage,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Base PHB races only. Starting to get sick of everyone wanting to play as bugbears and satyrs etc. But I don’t want to be a fun ruining curmudgeon, so I just let the players have fun lol.”

“I suggested one for my campaigns but my players refused,” one DM wrote, “It was a change for checks, when someone helped you you would add their modifier as well instead of getting advantage.”

Article continues after ad

“So if my wizard with +3 in int did a history check and was helped by my +4 int artificer, the check would have been 1d20+3+4 and who helped would have had an impact, I mean, why would a barb with -1 int help? And why would it be as good as an artificer with +4?”

Article continues after ad

New D&D 5e core rulebooks are launching in 2024, so the rules are due for an overhaul. There’s always a chance that your unpopular homebrew will become canon, but we doubt notebooks based on Intelligence or Resident Evil-style inventory puzzles will make the cut, so homebrew they’ll stay.