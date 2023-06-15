dbrand Retro Darkplates turn your PS5 old school

dbrand has turned back the clock twenty years with their new Retro Darkplates that return your PS5 to a happier, simpler time when bright colors were all the rage.

Do you get nostalgic thinking of your old consoles from the 2000s? The bright colors symbolized what gaming’s supposed to be: fun. Well, you’re not alone, everyone loves these retro designs:

dbrand, has heard your cries for nostalgic designs. Which is why they’ve released four all-new Retro Darkplates that embrace the clear case craze of the late 90s and early 00s. Coming in four different colors inspired by Nintendo’s N64, you’re spoilt for choice between Fire Orange, Smoke Black, Atomic Purple, and Ice Blue.

dbrand’s Retro Darkplates recreate the N64 design

Founded in 2011, dbrand has gone on to create many imitations of our favorite consoles with their custom skins and cases. The goal is to enjoy the power of your modern console, while embracing that Y2K aesthetic that we all hold near and dear to our hearts.

These Retro Darkplates go a step further than just recreating the old-school colorways. In fact, dbrand took the time to put a PS5 through an X-ray machine, so that they could accurately recreate the inner workings of the console.

The scan was then rendered onto a protective skin to cover that scratch-prone middle section of the PS5. So you can admire the PlayStation 5’s insides from any angle, which fits perfectly with the Darkplates, recreating fond memories with our retro consoles.

By adding these Retro Darkplates to your PS5, you’ll transform it into a colorful transparent work of art – a design we haven’t seen for over 20 years!

These old-school Darkplates are available today, simply head on over to dbrand’s website to get your own.

This isn’t the manufacturer’s first foray into retro consoles either. Dbrand has also previously launched Matte Black, Classic White, and Retro Gray Darkplates to mimic the classic PS1 design.

dbrand’s Retro Darkplates kit costs $99.95 and includes the following:

1x Retro Darkplates set in disc or digital

1x Hue-matched retro middle & bottom skin

3x Left light strips (Ice Blue, Atomic Purple, Fire Orange)

3x Right light strips (Ice Blue, Atomic Purple, Fire Orange)

If you live in the US or Canada, you’ll also benefit from free shipping.

So, you can stop wistfully dreaming of the glory days of console design and transform your PS5 into a nostalgia machine.