Cyberpunk 2077 delayed until November

Polish developer CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk 2077 will be delayed for a second time. The wildly anticipated first-person shooter RPG will miss its September release date, and will instead hit stores this Fall.

Cyberpunk was initially slated for April 2020, however at the beginning of the year it was pushed back until September. On June 18, the Polish developer announced that the AAA title would be facing yet another delay.

In a post on Twitter, the team behind the RPG apologized to fans and explained the reason behind their tough decision. Fortunately, players will still be exploring Midnight City this holiday season.

Cyberpunk 2077 delayed again

In a tweet on June 18, the Polish team revealed that Cyberpunk would be getting pushed back until November. "We have decided to move the launch of Cyberpunk until November 19," the post read. The developer then addressed fans that will be upset by the update. "We are fully aware that making such a decision costs us your trust. And despite, we think it's the right decision to make."

Despite the delay, CD Projekt assured players that the game has actually been completed. "Cyberpunk is completed both content and gameplay wise. The quests, the cutscenes, the skills and items; all the adventures Night City has to offer - it's all there. But with such an abundance of content and complex systems interweaving, we need to properly go through everything."

An important development update pic.twitter.com/uFGrt9Tqpi — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 18, 2020

Interestingly, journalists are being given access to it to play it right now for previews being published on June 25. So we should be hearing a lot more about the game in the coming weeks.

Cyberpunk was initially teased way back in 2012 by the Polish developer, and in 2013 viewers were treated to a gorgeous cinematic trailer. Development for the game kicked into high-gear in 2015, following the release of The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt

Recent reports have stated that 2077 has over three times the choices for completing missions as the fantasy RPG had, and in an interview in June, CDPR stated that its quests are "living" and continue to happen regardless of the player's actions.

While the announcement will no doubt upset some, the developer has proven themselves before with incredibly complex game design such as The Witcher 3, which is one of the most critically acclaimed games of the last decade.

From everything we know so far, 2077 is shaping up to be extremely ambitious. With Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X slated to release this holiday 2020, Cyberpunk looks to be the perfect game to usher us into the next gen.