Cyberpunk 2077 has a sneaky Witcher 3 easter egg

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release in November, but those lucky enough to have played it early have confirmed that a Witcher 3 easter egg is discoverable very early on in the game's narrative.

Few games have ever been as anticipated as Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red, the studio behind the universally acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, announced the game way back in May 2012 and, over eight years later, fans are still waiting.

However, assuming all goes well in the final stages of the game's development, it will finally be in players' hands-on November 19. Some lucky individuals have already managed to get their hands on it, and confirmed that a Ciri easter egg is discoverable in Cyberpunk's opening hours.

Witcher easter egg in Cyberpunk 2077

So, just how and where can this easter egg be found? Well, GameSpot report that an option players are met with in the game's early hours is to visit V's office. Upon arriving at her office, players are able to have a dig through her desk, which is where you'll find the easter egg.

In V's drawer, there is a 'Retro Gaming' magazine and The Witcher 3 is the magazine's retro title of the month. The cover star is Ciri, the sole Princess of Cintra and secondary protagonist of CD Projekt Red's 2015 game.

The Witcher 3 was a wildly loved game, but its popularity has only increased in the years since its launch, with Henry Cavill playing the role of Geralt, while Ciri is played by Freya Allan.

Given the prominence of the easter egg, so early on in Cyberpunk 2077's narrative, fans are eagerly anticipating more allusions and teasers dropped into the game by its developers.