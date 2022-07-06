Cycle Frontier 1.3.5 update patch notes: Trench Gun & Maelstrom nerf, SMG buffs, more

Alan Bernal . 17 hours ago

The Cycle Frontier 1.3.5 update patch notes are here with ample fixes and balance changes throughout that sees the Maelstrom nerfed while giving all SMGs an overall buff to its gameplay.

Yager Development have had its ear to community calls for changes in the game and are trying to deliver quick turnarounds, and the 1.3.5 patch is no different. From everything to movement changes to weapon balances, there’s plenty of upgrades coming to Cycle Frontier.

A major focus for the devs this patch cycle was tuning various shotguns that dealt with everything from tweaking damage from specific guns to recoil and spread from a few candidates.

Take a look below to see what made the cut in the latest Cycle Frontier patch as the studio improves its latest offering.

Cycle Frontier Shotgun update

Yager Development Shotguns like the Maelstrom got a big nerf in the latest Cycle Frontier update.

There’s a host of weapons that went under the microscope including a few shotguns, namely the PKR Maelstrom and B9 Trenchgun.

The Trenchgun is getting a nerf in the damage it deals, reducing it from 80 down to 64 with each pellet now delivering eight ticks of health.

Meanwhile the Maelstrom had its recoil, hip fire and ADS spread all changed to mitigate its power in the game.

Similar changes also hit the Bulldog and Manticore, though they’re not as extreme as the Maelstrom’s balance changes.

SMG buffs

Yager Development Cycle Frontier gameplay with SMGs is getting changed with buffs across all guns in the class.

To give Cycle Frontier’s SMG gameplay a boost, the devs amped the class with recoil and ADS movement buffs across the board.

Now, SMGs will have less move speed reduction, with a slight tick from -30% to -25% to facilitate hit and run gameplay a bit more with the sub machine guns.

That will be further assisted by a reduction in the horizontal recoil for all SMGs that will make spraying a lot less punishing at close-range.

There’s a few more changes to keep an eye out for in The Cycle Frontier 1.3.5 update, so take a look at the full patch notes below, courtesy of Yager.

The Cycle Frontier 1.3.5 update patch notes

Weapon Changes

SMGs:

Reduced horizontal recoil.

Reduced ADS movement speed reduction from -30% to -25%.

Shotguns:

B9 Trenchgun: Reduced base damage from 80 to 64 (10 damage per pellet to 8 damage per pellet).

PKR Maelstrom: Reduced recoil. Increased spread to be more in line with that of other shotguns. Hip fire spread 3.5 –> 5 ADS spread 3 –> 4.5 Weapon spread increase Speed 0.5 –> 0.65 Reduced camera shaking intensity.

Bulldog: Increased refire time from 0.5s to 0.6s Increased spread to be more in line with the spread of other shotguns

Manticore: Increased recoil

Grenades: Added a 1.8s delay between grenade throws, preventing players from just unleashing a barrage of explosives and hope to hit the jackpot.



Power Progression:

Increased penetration of all Epic Weapons from 26 to 27.

Increased penetration of all Exotic Weapons from 28 to 29.

Increased penetration of all Legendary Weapons from 31 to 32.

Increased armor of the Epic Shield and Epic Helmet from 26 to 27.

Increased armor of the Exotic Shield, Exotic Helmet and NV Helmet from 28 to 29.

Autoloader Crafting:

The Hydraulic Pistons in the recipe are replaced by Ball Bearings to overall reduce the number of Hydraulic Pistons required to craft an Autoloader.

Movement & Climbing:

Additional tweaks to vaulting and climbing. Max walkable floor angle: from 45 to 50. Max step height: from 45 to 50. Climbing cooldown: from 1s to 0.5. Max Wall Distance from 90 to 100 – The Max distance allowed from wall to player in order to activate a ledge climb.

We implemented the first iteration of the “You are banned” screen, to prevent further confusion about some login issues.

Bug fixes

We checked with our official tailor, Prospectors who bought the Paladin Set and ended up with two chests and no gloves will now have access to what they purchased after the maintenance.

Daily Actions for the Fortuna Pass are now resetting properly, without having to check the Daily Actions screen before deploying.

Fixed and exploit with Gear Salvage insurance when playing in squads

Misc.

Additional tweaks to our internal anti-cheat measures. We are now tracking and having ban-automation for additional stats.

Known Issues