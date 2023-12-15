Gamers slam Ubisoft for delisting The Crew and making it unplayable

Fans are not happy with Ubisoft after the company has delisted The Crew and given a date for servers to be be shut off.

After nearly 10 years of support, the online-only racing game is no longer available to purchase on any digital storefronts. From Steam to the Playstation Store, the game cannot be purchased.

Ubisoft has announced that the game’s servers will be shutting down in the early part of 2024.

After hearing the news, fans of the game are not happy about it and are voicing their displeasure through social media.

The Crew fans are vocal about how upset they are

On an X post about the game shutting down, many users responded to the news with some obvious displeasure: “Another “always online” game…and all the money players spent on dlc and what not will be gone too… these kinda games are toxic for the industry.”

Another user was a little more succinct with their words, saying: “Absolutely pathetic…”

With the game being delisted on all digital storefronts, the game is no longer able to be purchased by anyone, leaving only those who have already bought the game to be able to play it. And that’s now only for a set amount of time.

Meanwhile on Reddit, some fans are pointing to other games’ support being longer than that of The Crew: “Meanwhile NFS Most Wanted 2012 servers are still alive…”

Much of the playerbase is requesting for an offline mode to be developed for the game before the servers are shut down so that they can continue to play.