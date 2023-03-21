EA fans slam decision to delist Mirrors Edge and classic Battlefield titles

All good things must come to an end, but nostalgic video games are not quite ready to say goodbye to a few classic EA titles.

You had to be there to understand perfectly summarizes what it’s like being an FPS fan. Once a new Call of Duty or Battlefield title releases, fans flock to the new bright and shiny experience while rarely ever revisiting an old title.

Battlefield 2042 marked a rare example of a game flopping so badly that fans actually preferred playing Battlefield V. EA games defy typical FPS logic, as Battlefield 4 still boasts an average player count of 1,370, despite releasing in 2013.

No game ever comes close to reaching its peak after a new installment comes out, and EA decided to bid farewell to a few ancient titles.

Video game fans mourn loss of fan favorite EA games

On March 21, EA announced that starting on April 28, 2023, Battlefield 1943 (2009) , Battlefield: Bad Company 1 (2008) & 2 (2010), and Mirror’s Edge (2009) will be removed from digital storefronts.

On December 8, 2023, the company is retiring the online services for each game. EA clarified that players will still be able to play the single-player campaigns for each game.

DICE Battlefield fans always revisit old games regularly.

Battlefield 1943 does not have any offline modes, but Battlefield Bad Company 1 & 2 offer two of the most memorable single-player experiences in the series.

Fans reluctantly accepted the decision to delist the Battlefield games but couldn’t come to grips with delisting Mirrios Edge.

“This sucks major for Mirror’s Edge. One of the most forward-thinking and original games EA has ever made, and it’s just gonna be taken away because the greedy suits in charge don’t want to pay the server cost for the time trial leaderboards.”

A second Mirrors Edge fan added, “how can you delist mirrors edge in good faith!?! It’s a single-player game!”

Battlefield fans, on the other hand, accepted it is time to say goodbye to some of their favorite games.

“I knew this would happen eventually, but Bad Company 2 is legitimately the best Multiplayer game I’ve ever played.”

Fans of both franchises hold on to a sliver of hope, praying this announcement hints at potential remakes or sequels.