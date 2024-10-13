Couple bizarrely gets married at Cult of the Lamb PAX booth

A couple peculiarly tied the knot after holding a wedding ceremony at the Cult of the Lamb booth at PAX Australia while being dressed as two lambs.

The ceremony, organized by the game’s developers, Massive Monster, featured a life-size replica of the Cult of the Lamb Temple as the setting for the ceremony. This perfectly emulated the in-game marriage feature which allows players to marry followers of their cult with each other to boost loyalty and faith.

Hundreds of spectators gathered to witness the two exchange vows, with those close to them on the ground level even wearing red cloaks to match the theme. Since then, the standout moment from the three-day gaming event in Melbourne has gone viral.

“May their love be as eternal as the cult’s leader,” one said, as another added: “YASSSSSS THAT’S LEGENDARY.”

“I’m so glad I got to attend my friend’s wedding what a beautiful time I had I’m proud praise be to the lamb,” one of the attendees responded.

However, this was not the only marriage ceremony being held in front of the lamb. Massive Monster congratulated the newlyweds via their Cult of the Lamb Twitter/X account and stated another was on the way.

“Wow! Congratulations Jasper and Tanner on your nuptials! We are not done yet!! One more wedding to go at 3 pm,” they posted, alongside a close-up photo of the first ceremony.

“I was there in front both times. I cried because both ceremonies were very sweet,” another responded.

We reviewed the Cult of the Lamb when it first launched back in 2022, in which we called it “the most pleasant brainwash.” If you’re unfamiliar with the indie title, it’s a game all about starting and growing a cult to gain powers and wealth, all while wiping out any enemies that come in your path.

Despite being released two years ago, it has continued to hold a cult following of its own and regained popularity after the devs launched the Unholy Alliance update on August 12, 2024.

