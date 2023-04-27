Clix under fire for “joking about suicide” in video about his Fortnite ban

Twitch star Clix has come under fire from parts of the Fortnite community after joking about suicide following his ban from Epic Games.

Clix is one of the biggest names and competitors in Fortnite’s highly competitive scene. However, on April 24, the 18-year-old was hit with a 14-day suspension for “teaming” during a competitive game — ultimately leading to disqualification for the rest of the FNCS 2023 season.

Despite acknowledging and admitting to breaking the rules, fans and even other prominent community members jumped to his defense — where #FreeClix began trending on Twitter. But, Clix is now facing backlash after joking about harming himself after the ban.

Article continues after ad

Clix faces backlash for suicide joke after Fortnite ban

On April 26, the Fortnite pro tweeted: “I just want to play fortnite,” alongside sharing a video pretending to harm himself in various ways — such as jumping off a building, eating washing detergent and even pretending to put a toaster inside a bathtub.

The video is a replication of a popular meme video, in which a man also imitates jumping from a balcony and drinking bleach.

While some fans thought it was funny and lighthearted, the video also received some backlash from within the community, with many labeling the video distasteful — while others even called for a permanent ban.

Article continues after ad

“He’s making light of suicide a serious issue I think he should be permanently banned,” one user wrote.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I know this is supposed to be funny but it’s not.. there’s literally nothing funny about joking about committing suicide,” said another. “It just shows how immature he is, and then @ at them thinking it will change their minds? he’s a whole clown.”

“Eek this might not be the best thing to joke about to epic bro,” another added.

Article continues after ad

As it stands, it looks like the Fortnite star will have to sit out the rest of the season, as Epic Games are yet to acknowledge the calls for Clix to be unbanned.

If you have been affected by issues raised in this article, information and support is available from the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA) or the Samaritans 116-123 (UK).