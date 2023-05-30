CD Projekt shuts down rumors of Sony acquisition: “Not for sale”

Gaming developer CD Projekt has shut down the idea that Sony will be acquiring their studio after a recent rumor about the potential acquisition began gaining major traction online.

Just recently, a rumor began circulating around social media that gaming juggernaut Sony had its eyes on acquiring CD Projekt to live under the umbrella that is the growing Sony Empire.

Given that Sony and Microsoft have been acquiring studios almost constantly in the past few years, gamers were quick to share the rumor and add fuel to the flames. After all, Sony did recently acquire the likes of Bungie.

However, these rumors were quicking shut down by CD Projekt president and CEO Adam Kiciński in an earnings call following the publication of the company’s Q1 2023 earnings.

When an attendee asked Kiciński if there was any truth to the recent rumors, the CEO was quick to shut them down, stating “Nothing has changed on our end.”

He then went on to add, “I can repeat what we have been saying throughout the years – CD Projekt is not for sale…We want to remain independent. We have, I believe an excellent strategy. Not easy to execute, for sure, but it’s very exciting to follow our own path. So it’s a pure rumor.”

CD Projekt confirm that they will not be bought out by Sony

CD Projekt shot to fame as a major gaming developer after the massive success of The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt. The 2015 title was hailed by critics and was even awarded Game of the Year.

Despite being almost a decade old, the game still manages to be one that players continue going back to, with the title recently crossing over 50 million copies sold. However, the company’s next big follow-up, Cyberpunk, failed to live up to the anticipation as a result of a rocky, bug-riddled launch.

