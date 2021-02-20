Logo
Brand-new Overwatch 2 looks revealed for Pharah, McCree, Reaper and Widowmaker

Published: 20/Feb/2021 2:44

by Theo Salaun
overwatch 2 new looks widowmaker
Blizzard Entertainment

Continuing to upgrade characters for Overwatch 2, Blizzard Entertainment used BlizzConline to share some of the sleek redesigns for characters like Pharah, McCree, Reaper and Widowmaker.

While Blizzard failed to share any news about Overwatch 2 during BlizzConline’s Opening Ceremony, the Overwatch team did get to share a ton of news about the game during a behind-the-scenes segment on opening day. 

After discussing the new maps coming to the game, New York and Rome, the development team also dove into character redesigns.

While fans have been very conscious of graphical upgrades to the highly anticipated sequel, few could be sure exactly what sorts of visual upgrades were specifically planned.

Exploring four of the Overwatch universe’s most renowned character designs, the devs shared new imagery of Pharah, McCree, Reaper and Widowmaker — two of the Overwatch unit, two from Blackwatch, all four representing unique aesthetics.

mccree overwatch 2
Blizzard Entertainment
McCree’s new look for Overwatch 2.

In general, the design team discussed an effort to tighten up each character’s look for the upcoming title. That meant smoothing things out and accentuating the unique characteristics that make each of the game’s heroes so alluring.

For McCree and Reaper, the artists decided to maintain a traditional look while highlighting their high-tech, futuristic complementary accessories.

In McCree’s case, that means a more grizzled beard contrasted against a technologically enhanced shawl.

In Reaper’s? The classic, ghoulish trenchcoat is amplified by intimidating shoulder pads and hellishly bladed elbow plates.

With Widowmaker, they mentioned diving into the character’s backstory for inspiration after diving into areas for inspiration, some more buglike, some more like Tomb Raider. Eventually, they settled on emphasizing her “femme fatale” energy, like a futuristic Bond villain.

pharah overwatch 2
Blizzard Entertainment
Pharah’s sleek redesign for OW2.

And, finally, a personification of Overwatch herself, Pharah’s entire backstory is of devotion to justice and her kit is that of an Egyptian, human-sized Gundam who can rain down punishment upon evildoers.

The team simply accentuated her look for Overwatch 2, emphasizing angles, brightening her colorway and, in a subtle detail, making her visor translucent. 

Although an official release date remains unavailable, fans are eagerly awaiting more news of the design team’s efforts and look forward to seeing more of the upgraded, revamped cast of heroes.

Jeff Kaplan confirms Overwatch 2 won’t have 2CP maps in Competitive

Published: 20/Feb/2021 1:03 Updated: 20/Feb/2021 1:35

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan has confirmed that 2CP or the Assault game mode will be a thing of the past when it comes to Overwatch 2 Competitive gameplay. It might not even be in Quick Play.

BlizzConline 2021 brought us new Overwatch 2 maps, some new hero looks, and a ton of info on the upcoming sequel, along with a hint from Jeff that could be the best news players have heard in months.

Assault, or 2CP maps, are where players must capture two control points in a row to complete the round, and they’re basically universally disliked by the playerbase. Maps like Paris and Horizon might look cool, but let’s just say there’s a reason both were removed from Competitive play in the past.

During the behind-the-scenes look at Overwatch 2, Kaplan let slip that the dev team was “in the mindset that maybe 2cp doesn’t exist in Overwatch 2.”

“We’re still exploring new game modes, we’re also re-evaluating older game modes that people are more critical of, we’re in the minset of maybe 2CP doesn’t exist in Overwatch 2,” Jeff let slip during BlizzCon’s first day. “Maybe there’s a cool new game mode that replaces it.”

This would be huge news for Competitive players, possibly being one of the biggest changes to competitive play we’ve heard about coming in the new game, and it was apparently confirmed by Kaplan on the Overwatch creator Discord, according to esports insider Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau.

Kaplan clarified what he meant by his statement on stream and in Discord. The game’s existing 2CP maps will be available “somewhere” in Overwatch 2, but no new 2CP maps will be made.

“2CP [Overwatch 1] maps will still be available ‘somewhere’ in Overwatch 2, probably in Arcade somewhere, definitely in custom games, but 2CP will not be in comp, and possibly not in quick play,” he said.

“We will be making a whole new roster of maps for Overwatch 2 PVP, and none will be 2CP.”

Now, it’s just a waiting game for Overwatch 2’s release, and this news makes it all the more sweeter.