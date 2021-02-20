Brand-new Overwatch 2 looks revealed for Pharah, McCree, Reaper and Widowmaker

Continuing to upgrade characters for Overwatch 2, Blizzard Entertainment used BlizzConline to share some of the sleek redesigns for characters like Pharah, McCree, Reaper and Widowmaker.

While Blizzard failed to share any news about Overwatch 2 during BlizzConline’s Opening Ceremony, the Overwatch team did get to share a ton of news about the game during a behind-the-scenes segment on opening day.

After discussing the new maps coming to the game, New York and Rome, the development team also dove into character redesigns.

While fans have been very conscious of graphical upgrades to the highly anticipated sequel, few could be sure exactly what sorts of visual upgrades were specifically planned.

Exploring four of the Overwatch universe’s most renowned character designs, the devs shared new imagery of Pharah, McCree, Reaper and Widowmaker — two of the Overwatch unit, two from Blackwatch, all four representing unique aesthetics.

In general, the design team discussed an effort to tighten up each character’s look for the upcoming title. That meant smoothing things out and accentuating the unique characteristics that make each of the game’s heroes so alluring.

For McCree and Reaper, the artists decided to maintain a traditional look while highlighting their high-tech, futuristic complementary accessories.

In McCree’s case, that means a more grizzled beard contrasted against a technologically enhanced shawl.

In Reaper’s? The classic, ghoulish trenchcoat is amplified by intimidating shoulder pads and hellishly bladed elbow plates.

I’m dressed to kill… Reaper’s ghostly new look for Overwatch 2. pic.twitter.com/00vfsFG2of — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 19, 2021

Now you have my attention. The futurist femme-fatale Widowmaker gets a new look for Overwatch 2. pic.twitter.com/v69CP14OV9 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 19, 2021

With Widowmaker, they mentioned diving into the character’s backstory for inspiration after diving into areas for inspiration, some more buglike, some more like Tomb Raider. Eventually, they settled on emphasizing her “femme fatale” energy, like a futuristic Bond villain.

And, finally, a personification of Overwatch herself, Pharah’s entire backstory is of devotion to justice and her kit is that of an Egyptian, human-sized Gundam who can rain down punishment upon evildoers.

The team simply accentuated her look for Overwatch 2, emphasizing angles, brightening her colorway and, in a subtle detail, making her visor translucent.

Although an official release date remains unavailable, fans are eagerly awaiting more news of the design team’s efforts and look forward to seeing more of the upgraded, revamped cast of heroes.