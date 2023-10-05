Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition’s insane download size shows we need Switch 2

Demand for a Nintendo Switch successor is stronger than ever after fans found out Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition requires a 62 GB download on the console.

Despite releasing in 2017, Nintendo has staunchly kept its hybrid console, the Switch, alive and well in 2023 with plenty of support.

Unfortunately for many fans, the console has long shown its age in terms of performance, storage space, hardware specs, and more. This has left many Nintendo gamers hungry for any concrete word surrounding the long-rumored ‘Switch 2.’

Article continues after ad

Now, that demand for a Switch successor has only grown after fans discovered Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition’s 62 GB download size on the console — which is nearly the maximum internal storage for the OLED model.

Article continues after ad

Nintendo fans eager for Switch 2 after huge download sizes

A tweet from Twitter/X user Nintendeal reignited the discussion after tweeting out a picture of the back of the Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition box.

Regarding download size, the back of the box reads, “Game requires download of at least 62 GB. microSD card recommended…” While it notes that storage requirements may change, the 62 GB figure is still a massive amount of data for a console like the Switch.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

To put things in perspective, Nintendo’s most expensive Switch — the OLED model — only has 64 GB of internal storage. The standard Switch model that most players bought at launch houses 32 GB of internal storage.

Article continues after ad

Finally, the Switch Lite also houses 32 GB of internal storage. This means that Borderlands 3 fans who want to experience the games on the go have to purchase a microSD card to play the game unless they want to fill their entire OLED’s storage with one game.

Article continues after ad

For many, this storage situation highlighted the need for a Switch 2. “Hopefully the Switch 2 will have at least 512 GB or 1 TB of internal memory… If the visuals will be on par with PS4, the games will also be much larger in file size compared to Switch games,” said one fan.

On the other hand, the download size alone turned some Switch fans off from the game completely. “Never getting this then. Don’t have internet. I have to use my mobile hotspot to update the switch. 64gbs would take months for me.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Switch has been a monumental success for Nintendo since its debut in 2017, but it’s hard to argue that the console’s hardware isn’t holding it back in 2023. With Switch 2 rumors and speculation running rampant as of late, hopefully, Nintendo will have some concrete news for fans sometime soon.