Borderlands 3 gets huge weapon buffs update & Bloody Harvest changes - Dexerto

Borderlands 3 gets huge weapon buffs update & Bloody Harvest changes

Published: 15/Oct/2020 16:49

by andrewhighton
bloody harvest enemy in bordlerlands 3
Gearbox Software

Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 continues to offer destructive new ways of enjoying the game with the new update, offering new weapon buffs and a change to its Bloody Harvest event too. Check out the full patch notes below.

Players are set to receive a massive boost to many of the game’s weapons as a host of buffs are being dished out. The additions include: Adding more damage, decreasing recoil, increasing the size of magazines, increasing accuracy, and much more.

Furthermore, the game’s “Blood Harvest” event – which adds new themed enemies, missions, and challenges – is receiving a minor tweak in that anointments will drop more frequently.

There’s also a host of changes to grenades, with damage buffs / nerfs being applied, which should be a welcome change, but we’ll have to wait and see how it plays out.

Bloody Harvest event
Gearbox
Bloody Harvest returned in Borderlands 3, just in time for Halloween.

Borderlands 3 Hotfixes, October 15th

The following information has been provided by the Borderlands 3: Hotfixes Blog. The first change noted is a change in drop rate for Anoinments in Bloody Harvest.

Bloody Harvest is haunting players in Borderlands 3 until November 5! Players who don’t want to see haunted enemies are able to turn off the Bloody Harvest event in the Main Menu.

  • Removed unusual glowing squares at the bottom of the vault in the Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck DLC
  • The Events tab now shows the correct end date for the Bloody Harvest event
  • Increased the chance for Bloody Harvest event Anointments to drop on gear

WEAPON CHANGES

Sleeping Giant

  • Doubled magazine size
  • Reloading now has a 1-in-3 chance to award all the possible bonuses at once
  • Increased the weapon damage bonus

The Companion

  • Increased weapon damage

Redline

  • Increased weapon damage
  • Reduced recoil

Garcia

  • Increased weapon damage

The Flood

  • Increased weapon damage
  • Increased magazine size

Polybius

  • Increased weapon damage

Infinity

  • Increased weapon damage

The Horizon

  • Increased weapon damage
  • Increased reload speed
  • Increased damage dealt from the Singularity

Destructo Spinner

  • Increased weapon damage

Skullmasher

  • Increased weapon damage
  • Increased weapon accuracy
  • Reduced recoil

Craps

  • Increased weapon damage

GRENADE CHANGES

Fastball

  • Increased grenade damage

Nagata

  • Increased grenade damage
  • Increased damage radius

Widowmaker

  • Increased grenade damage

Lightspeed

  • Increased grenade damage

Hunter Seeker

  • Increased grenade damage

Hex

  • Increased grenade damage

Tina’s Hippity Hopper

  • Reduced the height and distance on the extra spawned grenades
