Borderlands 3 gets huge weapon buffs update & Bloody Harvest changes - Dexerto

Borderlands 3 continues to offer destructive new ways of enjoying the game with the new update, offering new weapon buffs and a change to its Bloody Harvest event too. Check out the full patch notes below.
Players are set to receive a massive boost to many of the game’s weapons as a host of buffs are being dished out. The additions include: Adding more damage, decreasing recoil, increasing the size of magazines, increasing accuracy, and much more.
Furthermore, the game’s “Blood Harvest” event – which adds new themed enemies, missions, and challenges – is receiving a minor tweak in that anointments will drop more frequently.
There’s also a host of changes to grenades, with damage buffs / nerfs being applied, which should be a welcome change, but we’ll have to wait and see how it plays out.
Borderlands 3 Hotfixes, October 15th
The following information has been provided by the Borderlands 3: Hotfixes Blog. The first change noted is a change in drop rate for Anoinments in Bloody Harvest.
Bloody Harvest is haunting players in Borderlands 3 until November 5! Players who don’t want to see haunted enemies are able to turn off the Bloody Harvest event in the Main Menu.
- Removed unusual glowing squares at the bottom of the vault in the Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck DLC
- The Events tab now shows the correct end date for the Bloody Harvest event
- Increased the chance for Bloody Harvest event Anointments to drop on gear
WEAPON CHANGES
Sleeping Giant
- Doubled magazine size
- Reloading now has a 1-in-3 chance to award all the possible bonuses at once
- Increased the weapon damage bonus
The Companion
- Increased weapon damage
Redline
- Increased weapon damage
- Reduced recoil
Garcia
- Increased weapon damage
The Flood
- Increased weapon damage
- Increased magazine size
Polybius
- Increased weapon damage
Infinity
- Increased weapon damage
The Horizon
- Increased weapon damage
- Increased reload speed
- Increased damage dealt from the Singularity
Destructo Spinner
- Increased weapon damage
Skullmasher
- Increased weapon damage
- Increased weapon accuracy
- Reduced recoil
Craps
- Increased weapon damage
GRENADE CHANGES
Fastball
- Increased grenade damage
Nagata
- Increased grenade damage
- Increased damage radius
Widowmaker
- Increased grenade damage
Lightspeed
- Increased grenade damage
Hunter Seeker
- Increased grenade damage
Hex
- Increased grenade damage
Tina’s Hippity Hopper
- Reduced the height and distance on the extra spawned grenades