Best early Black Friday deals 2021: Tech & gaming prices slashed

Black Friday 2021 is getting closer, but retailers have started cutting prices already. Here are the best Black Friday tech and gaming deals we’ve found so far.

Black Friday 2021 is just weeks away, with the biggest shopping day of the year becoming a firm fixture on calendars around the world. Whether it’s a Christmas gift for someone else or a treat for yourself, retailers all over the world will slash their prices on gaming and tech products.

Expect discounts big and small on the likes of TVs, games consoles, peripherals, PCs, and even the games themselves. With so many savings to be had, though, it can be tough to find the best Black Friday 2021 deals. Thankfully, we’ve rounded up our favorites that we’ve found so far, and we’ll update this list as we find more.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26, so we’re just days away. Before then, though, there are plenty of early deals to be found, while after Black Friday comes Cyber Monday (November 29) – another day of deals and savings.

While it used to be that many of the best Black Friday deals came in physical stores, the online world is catching up.

Best early Black Friday deals 2021

20% off Nintendo Switch games at eBay

Looking to pick up a gift for a Nintendo fan? Look no further than eBay, with the site offering some of the Nintendo Switch’s most popular games at a discount. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is down for £31.99, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons is just £35.88 – you’ll even find Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for £35.88 each.

Just use the offer code “BLACKFRIDAYUK” at checkout here.

Up to £120 off gaming headsets at Box

Tech and gaming retailer Box is helping make some of the best gaming headsets more affordable, with up to £100 off of the likes of Razer, SteelSeries, and Logitech G headsets for console and PC.

Gaming discounts at Amazon

Amazon has a grab bag of titles on sale, with classic Switch titles like Rayman Legends and Monopoly just a shade over a tenner, and the still-excellent Assassin’s Creed Odyssey under £15.

Save £56 on the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless mouse at Box

One of Razer’s best mice is available at a steep discount, while also including a free mousemat. It uses Hyperspeed Wireless technology to avoid lag, with a 70-hour battery life, too.

It even comes with a charging dock for when the gaming day is done, making it an easy pick for our best Black Friday 2021 deals.

$10 off JBL Quantum 100 gaming headset on Amazon

If you’re in the market for a sturdy set of headphones, JBL’s Quantum 100s are now available on Amazon for $10 off. The only drawback here is that these are wired headsets, but if you need a replacement or an extra set, they’re well worth a look.

$40 off Western Digital Blue 1TB SSD on Newegg

If you’re a PC gamer there’s one thing you can never have enough of: internal storage space. A great option for bumping that up this year comes in the form of the Western Digital Blue 1 TB solid-state drive.

Available for $40 on Newegg, it’s certainly worth considering if you find yourself constantly deleting games to make room for new ones.

$40 off Red Dead Redemption 2 at Walmart

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best games of the last decade, and still commands a high price to purchase even though it came out in 2018. If you’ve never played this masterpiece before, you can pick it up at Walmart until Black Friday for just $19.99.

Those are our picks for the best Black Friday 2021 deals for gaming and tech so far, but we’ll be sure to keep this page updates in the run-up to the big day.