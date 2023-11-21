Best Anime figure Black Friday deals on Amazon – Save big on Naruto, Dragon Ball, and Jujutsu Kaisen collectible statues and models.

This Black Friday, Amazon is unleashing killer deals on must-have anime figures that no fan or collector will want to pass up.

Whether you love the explosive action of Naruto and Dragon Ball Z, or the supernatural style of demon-slaying hit Jujutsu Kaisen, you’ll find figures of your favorite characters. Strike quickly before these lightning deals disappear faster than a Rasengan!

Dragon Ball Z Bardock Figure at 35% off

Act fast and snag the impressive Bardock figure from Dragon Ball Z for a steal at 35% off! This excellent Tamashii Nations piece captures Goku’s father in all his fiery Saiyan glory. Dynamic, well-articulated, and ready to display!

Jujutsu Kaisen Yuji Mini at 10% off

At just $12.49 after savings, this dynamite Tamashii Nations mini figure of Jujutsu Kaisen’s Yuji Itadori is a must for any anime fan! Compact yet brimming with energy and color. Capture this cursed spirit-fighting prodigy at his best!

Anime Heroes Jujutsu Gojo at 37% off

For jujutsu magic and style, look no further than this 37% off Anime Heroes Satoru Gojo figure. Intricate from his billowing coat to the blindfold concealing his all-seeing eyes. The undisputed mightiest modern sorcerer can grace your shelf!

Anime Heroes Naruto Sasuke 20% off on Amazon Black Friday deals

Don’t walk, run to get this Anime Heroes rendering of legendary leaf ninja Sasuke Uchiha for 20% off! A formidable shinobi with darkness in his past but unwavering skill and determination. Have this iconic fighter poised for attack on display!

Tamashii Nations Jujutsu Sukuna 48% off

Figuarts captures the terrifying glory of Jujutsu Kaisen villain Sukuna with this mini figure, now 48% off! From his slashes markings to his flowing hair and traditional outfit, the accuracy is chilling. Bring home the undisputed King of Curses!

Anime Heroes Naruto Uzumaki 39% off from its actual price

At 39% off, this Anime Heroes figure of Naruto Uzumaki himself is a steal! The orange-clad ninja looks bold and ready for action. Soon to be the Hokage, this talented young shinobi can inspire greatness on your anime shelf!

FiguartsZERO Jujutsu Megumi 44% off on Amazon

Refresh your collection with a properly ominous addition – this exceptionally crafted FiguartsZERO Megumi Fushiguro figure for 44% off! This jujutsu prodigy has an air of mystery perfect for display. Complete with wolves and shadow powers in hand!

Banpresto Naruto Gaara Figure 11% off

11% off, this Banpresto figure is a magnificent sand shinobi centerpiece. Pose and outfit intricately capture Gaara of the Desert’s cool, commanding presence. Bring home this compassionate leader and master of sand!

Other notable Anime figure Black Friday deals on Amazon

Apart from all these deals above, there are other notable Black Friday deals on Anime Figures you can find on Amazon:

These are smoking hot deals on stunning anime figures not to miss this Black Friday! From fierce jujutsu sorcerers to graceful Sailor Guardians, you’ll find intricate, high-quality renditions of your favorite characters for steep discounts.

