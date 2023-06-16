Call of Duty challenger Battle Bit Remastered becomes the top selling game on Steam

Battle Bit Remastered, an online FPS game developed by a team of just three indie developers, became the number-one-selling game globally on Steam.

Entering a loaded field of FPS titles usually proves to be unforgiving for smaller titles. Plenty of indie battle royale games came and went, and traditional multiplayer experiences such as Splitgate and Rogue Company fizzled out as well.

However, that hasn’t stopped developers from creating new projects. Ubisoft is by no means a small team, but XDefiant is a new free-to-play FPS game coming later this summer. Competing with industry giants such as Call of Duty and Apex Legends is no easy task.

Battle Bit Remastered hasn’t quite reached those peaks, but the unique FPS has shown plenty of promise in its first few weeks.

Battle Bit Remastered takes FPS community by storm

Warzone fans celebrated the battle royale expanding to 150 players. And Battlefield 2042 went from 32v32 matches to 64v64. Battle Bit Remastered goes one step further than both, supporting 254-player servers.

That many players on one battlefield results in absolute chaos, serving as a massive draw for FPS community members to try the game out.

According to Stream Charts, Battle Bit reached a peak player count of over 31,000 players, averaging 24,940.

The Battle Bit development team responded to the remarkable achievement: “Thanks for making us the #1 Selling Game Globally on Steam; this is unbelievable.”

Content creators have flocked to Battle Bit and walked away with strong first impressions. Modern Warzone claimed: “This game has taken over the internet and honestly looks like more fun than Battlefield or COD!”

JackFrags and FaZe Jev also both uploaded Battle Bit Remastered videos and sang the game’s praises.

It will be interesting to see how that impressive player count number changes as the title just launched on June 15, but it’s an encouraging sign for the low poly FPS.