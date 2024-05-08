WoW: The War Within is bringing stat boosts to item for the first time ever

The alpha version of World of Warcraft: The War Within is now out in the wild, and players are discovering some of the features the expansion has to offer. One of the newest discoveries is a specific bag that comes with its own set of convenient character-boosting stats.

According to Wowhead, a 32-slot bag known as Arathor Courier’s Satchel has been found that a 3% increase in run speed while in the new Khaz Algar zone. Though this isn’t exactly a tangible boost to anything like damage or resistance, it is a useful thing to have and an exciting indicator of more impressive and far-reaching changes to itemization to come.

What exactly this means for the future of bags is unclear, but it could well be a test for further stats on bags and other items in the future. Using these in conjunction with professions would make a lot of sense, increasing abilities or time to gather when using certain bags.

The other thing to note about this new bag is that it takes advantage of some of the item changes coming with the Warband system in The War Within. The new implementation is designed to make World of Warcraft more alt-friendly and create further character cross-progression.

Part of this is a new item type known as Warbound until Equipped. This means that the item can be transferred freely between characters in the Warband until one of them makes use of it, then it will be bound to that character specifically. The discovered bag falls into that category, and future items of this type will likely be the same.

No word on a release date for The War Within from Blizzard at the time of writing, and the expansion still has some time to run on its Alpha period.