Assassin's Creed Valhalla just had 30 minutes of gameplay leaked online

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has just joined the list of major 2020 video games to have huge gameplay segments leak online well ahead of release.

While the Assassin’s Creed franchise has been prone to leaks over the years, Valhalla may have just been hit with the biggest leak in series history. A 30-minute gameplay dump has been shared online months before development comes to an end on the new entry.

Through the new gameplay we can see how large-scale combat will unfold, take a deep dive into many RPG systems, and gain new insight into the game’s combat.

If you’re at all worried about spoilers and want to dive into the experience completely blind, it would be wise to avoid these leaks.

Narrative leaks

The huge leak begins in the open world of Valhalla as protagonist Eivor is traveling towards a main story mission. ‘A Fury from the Sea’ is the objective in focus throughout the entire 30-minute leak as allies band together to overwhelm an enemy castle.

Approaching from the water, the expansive attack soon has players ramming through gates, battling dozens of enemies, and eventually taking on a boss fight. After toppling the main opponent in combat, the game then presents a decision to keep him alive or finish the job.

Combat details

Throughout this 30 minute mission, a wide array of gameplay tidbits can be seen for the first time. Combat looks extremely close to that of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. With enemies taking a great amount of damage in comparison to earlier entries in the series. This means players will have to rely on archery skills, time-slowing powers, and a wide array of melee abilities to get the upper hand.

The number of characters on-screen during the large-scale conflict was quite significant as well. Huge groups of allied forces clashed with enemy defenses as the player was able to pick their battles.

Upon completing the quest, the leaked video then displayed some of Valhalla’s more intricate RPG systems. While hovering over the map a ‘suggested power’ level appears in each major locale. This implies that your character level, along with the stats of your gear, will be vital in tackling new areas.

RPG systems on display

Skill systems were on display as well, with players having the freedom to fine-tune their experience over time. Each skill-tree appears to be signified by a unique animal. As the leaks showcased Wolf power, Bear power, Raven power, and more to be unlocked later on.

There are eight item slots in the game’s inventory. Each allowing you to customize and upgrade an assortment of weapons and armor. Similar to previous entries, changing out this gear or upgrading its stats will increase your overall power level.

Moreover, there appear to be four types of upgrade materials along with a quiver and a rations section for food.

No release date is set in stone for Valhalla though Ubisoft is targeting Q4 of 2020. If that release window holds true, this 30-minute leak has appeared online months before the game will hit store shelves.

There’s no telling where exactly this video came from, though more leaks could certainly be on the way soon. Keep your eyes peeled and be extra cautious if you’re trying to avoid spoilers at all costs.