Xbox Series X fans angry over Assassin's Creed Valhalla running at 30FPS

Ubisoft sparked backlash after revealing that Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be running at 30 frames-per-second on Xbox Series X. The announcement has drawn criticism from players who expected more from the next-gen console.

On April 30, Ubisoft revealed Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The viking-inspired release impressed players with it's jaw-dropping graphics and expansive gameplay features.

However, some fans are upset after the game developer confirmed on May 11 that it runs at 30FPS on Xbox Series X. This has left some to wonder if next-gen is all that it was hyped up to be.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will run at 30FPS

On May 11, Eurogamer's Portuguese site reached out to Ubisoft for clarification on the title's expected performance. The developer confirmed to the outlet that it is running at "at least" 30 frames-per-second on the Xbox Series X.

"Currently, we can guarantee that Assassin's Creed Valhalla will run at least 30 FPS. Assassin's Creed Valhalla will benefit from faster loading times, allowing players to immerse themselves in history and the world without friction," they said.

The French studio added that despite its framerate, players should look forward to "improved graphics" and emphasized that the game's world was being built in "stunning 4k."

News of the game's framerate quickly spread to social media, and some fans were not happy about it, to put it lightly. The reveal kick off a wave of backlash from those that expected 60FPS on the console.

Twitter user 'Aldridge117' hit out the developer, stating they didn't care about visuals if it didn't have better FPS. "I do not care about just visuals, they can do both with next gen. No excuse for a dev to make a 30fps game next generation. No 60fps no buy!!" they tweeted.

Others, such as 'JayDubcity16,' mocked Microsoft's next-gen specs as failing to live up to the hype. "The 52 CU's wasn't enough. 12Tflops wasn't enough! That 2.4GBps SSD wasn't enough. Tell me again, why MS will charge you $499-599 for more disappointments? Buy a PC guys!" they said.

It should be pointed out that Ubisoft said "currently" – which leaves the door open for the title to reach a higher framerate before its October release. The studio could also add a 60FPS mode with lower resolutions, which has been a solution before.

While the lower rate is sure to be a disappointment for some, Valhalla is a cross-gen title, meaning it was also developed on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. So it should be expected to be held back a little compared to exclusives.