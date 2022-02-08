Asmongold explains why he’ll never support video game loot boxes

Loot boxes in video games “should not exist” according to one of the biggest MMO grinders on Twitch, Asmongold, who lashed out at the ‘predatory’ microtransaction model and explained why he’ll never fall into the “ridiculous” trap.

Randomized loot boxes have always been a contentious feature across the gaming industry. Though even with their widespread integration into a vast majority of both free-to-play and premium titles, popular streamer Asmongold has always made it a point to steer clear.

Regardless of what title he might be playing – though you’ll usually find him streaming the latest hit MMO outside of his regular WoW Classic stints – Asmon has the same mentality when it comes to spending cash in-game.

“I am not a microtransaction enjoyer,” he claimed. With the upcoming Lost Ark announcing its model on February 7, one that includes loot boxes that differ between regions, it got Asmon to double down on his stance.



“My opinion on loot boxes? They should not exist,” he said bluntly.

“[Loot boxes] simulate gambling,” he explained to thousands tuned in live. “They take advantage of people that have gambling disorders and gambling tendencies.”

Any game that relies on this system is directly impacting its younger demographic too, Asmon warned. With a number of hit titles geared towards a younger crowd, he argues developers are shaping a “mentality of gambling.” One that “serves as a gateway towards actual gambling.”

As a result, Asmon refuses to support the system and simply plays his desired games “for free.” Even when venturing over to the likes of Fortnite or Warzone, he claims to have “never bought a skin.”

“I think all cosmetics should be buyable directly from the store for a certain price. I have never bought skins for any of these games, I think they’re ridiculous. This isn’t something I enjoy or care about.”

Proving his point, the popular streamer reflected on his time spent in Epic Games’ battle royale, joking that he was “literally a default Fortnite skin” the entire time.

While the jury is still out on Lost Ark’s microtransactions, it’s clear Asmon will have no part in paying his way towards certain unlocks. In a perfect world, he’d be playing for free without ever forking over cash for cosmetics.