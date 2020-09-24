Among Us 2 canceled as devs reveal plans for the hit title's future

Innersloth has announced they are canceling the sequel for Among Us, titled Among Us 2, on September 23. Instead, the devs will focus on improving the original game, outlining a host of new features they aim on implementing in the coming months.

Among Us has risen up to be the hit game of 2020 it seems. The simple party game, first released in 2018, catapulted into the conscience of millions thanks to a surge in popularity on Twitch.

The game has been at the top of the streaming platform’s charts since the end of August, and almost all of Twitch’s biggest creators ⁠— including stars like Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins ⁠— have been playing it.

The three-man dev team has been strapped for time since the game’s rapid expansion, and while they originally promised to release a sequel to Among Us, they’ve since chosen to cancel it for now, instead focusing on improving the original game.

“The main reason we are shooting for a sequel is because the codebase of Among Us 1 is so outdated and not built to support adding so much new content,” they said on September 23.

“We have decided to cancel Among Us 2 and instead put all our focus into improving Among Us 1. All of the content we had planned for Among Us 2 will instead go into Among Us 1.”

The extra time will allow Innersloth to improve Among Us immensely. While the game is stripped back as it stands, the devs plan to implement a bunch of highly-requested features, including a friends system and colorblind mode.

“We plan on adding other identifiers for players as well as certain color focused tasks, like wires. This should also open the potential for more colors,” they said on colorblind mode. "In the past we couldn’t add more colors because it became too difficult to tell players apart."

They are also designing a new stage for players, based heavily on the Henry Stickmin series also developed by Innersloth.

“It is still very early and we have only just begun designing the layout. The theme has been settled on though! The next stage in Among Us is going to be a Henry Stickmin themed location,” they added.

While there’s no time frame yet for all of these improvements, Among Us players have plenty to look forward to over the coming months.