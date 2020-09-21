Is Among Us coming to PS5 & Xbox? Dev responds to console demands

Forest Willard, InnerSloth employee working as a developer on Among Us, has responded to fan calls for the game to be released on Xbox and Playstation.

Among Us originally released in June 2018, and some players found finding games near impossible because of how few people were playing.

Advertisement

However, 2020 has seen a host of the world's biggest content creators and streamers turn their attention to the InnerSloth party game, in which teams must work out who amongst them is the impostor.

It has been summarised as the perfect casual game given the ongoing discussion around SBMM, and now has hundreds of thousands of players. As player counts rise, console players want to know if they will ever see the game on Xbox or Playstation, as it is currently only available on PC.

Advertisement

InnerSloth dev opens up on Among Us coming to PS5/Xbox

During a clip with popular streamer Trainwreckstv, InnerSloth dev Forest Willard opened up on the possibility of a console version, addressing the ever-increasing fan demand.

Read More: Pokimane upset after Among Us dispute with xQc

"It's something we're starting to talk about," he said. "But we'd have to write a system for like, quick comms. It'd basically be for randoms – like Rocket League."

Basically, at the moment the main concern with a console launch would be the ability of all parties to communicate with each other; something that is of paramount importance in a game like Among Us.

Advertisement

"I don't know how or if we'd be able to implement console voice chat," he finished. "One of the first things we wanna add is a friends list type account system, because it'd be so hard to do it without that sh*t."

The good news for Xbox and Playstation gamers is that a console launch is most certainly on InnerSloth's radar, as they plan the next steps in Among Us' life cycle. However, it does sound like it's still a long way off, if indeed we see it all.