All characters in Disney Mirrorverse & how to unlock them

Disney Mirrorverse has loads of playable characters to unlock, ranging from heroes like Simba and Wall-E to villains like Maleficent, and you’ll find details of them all right here.
Disney and Pixar have teamed up with Kabam for an exciting action-RPG mobile game called Disney Mirrorverse, which features almost 50 characters from movies like Mulan, Aladdin, Toy Story, and beyond.
With a big focus on team-based action, you’ll need to unlock as many of these guardians as you can along the way to stop the Fractured enemies. But with so many available, it can be hard to keep track of them all.
Below, you’ll find details of every Disney Mirrorverse character and the class they belong to, as well as tips on how to unlock more guardians.
Contents
All playable Disney Mirrorverse characters
Here are all of the playable characters currently available in Disney Mirrorverse:
|Character
|Class
|Franchise
|Aladdin
|Melee
|Aladdin
|Anger
|Melee
|Inside Out
|Anna
|Melee
|Frozen
|Ariel
|Melee
|The Little Mermaid
|Baloo
|Tank
|The Jungle Book
|Baymax
|Tank
|Big Hero 6
|Belle
|Support
|Beauty and the Beast
|Buzz Lightyear
|Ranged
|Toy Story
|Captain Hook
|Melee
|Peter Pan
|Donald Duck
|Tank
|Disney
|Elsa
|Ranged
|Frozen
|EVE
|Ranged
|Wall-E
|Evil Queen
|Support
|Snow White
|Frank Wolff
|Support
|Jungle Cruise
|Gaston
|Ranged
|Beauty and the Beast
|Genie
|Tank
|Aladdin
|Goofy
|Ranged
|Disney
|Hades
|Ranged
|Hercules
|Hercules
|Melee
|Hercules
|Hiro Hamada
|Support
|Big Hero 6
|Ian Lightfoot
|Support
|Onward
|Jack Skellington
|Support
|The Nightmare Before Christmas
|Jack Sparrow
|Support
|Pirates of the Caribbean
|Judy Hopps
|Ranged
|Zootopia
|Maleficent
|Ranged
|Sleeping Beauty
|Maui
|Tank
|Moana
|Merida
|Ranged
|Brave
|Mickey Mouse
|Support
|Disney
|Mike Wazowski
|Support
|Monsters Inc.
|Minnie Mouse
|Melee
|Disney
|Mr Incredible
|Tank
|The Incredibles
|Mulan
|Melee
|Mulan
|Oogie Boogie
|Tank
|The Nightmare Before Christmas
|Rapunzel
|Melee
|Tangled
|Scar
|Melee
|The Lion King
|Scrooge McDuck
|Support
|Disney
|Simba
|Tank
|The Lion King
|Snow White
|Melee
|Snow White
|Stitch
|Melee
|Lilo & Stitch
|Sulley
|Tank
|Monsters Inc.
|Tiana
|Support
|The Princess and the Frog
|Tinkerbell
|Ranged
|Peter Pan
|Tron
|Ranged
|Tron
|Ursula
|Tank
|The Little Mermaid
|Wall-E
|Tank
|Wall-E
|Woody
|Melee
|Toy Story
|Zurg
|Ranged
|Toy Story
How many characters are there in Disney Mirrorverse?
There are currently 47 playable characters in Disney Mirrorverse, but Kabam has promised that there will be an extra two characters added every month, so expect more to arrive very soon.
The latest additions to the Disney Mirrorverse character lineup are Simba (from The Lion King) and Wall-E. Both of them are Tanks that can take plenty of damage – and they’re both very good.
How to unlock more characters in Disney Mirrorverse
The only way to unlock new characters in Disney Mirrorverse is to throw Crystals into the Stellar Mirror, but Crystals are quite difficult to come by and you’ll never know which character you’ll get.
Here are a few ways to earn more Crystals in Disney Mirrorverse:
- Progress through the main Story Mode and earn Crystals for completing levels.
- Complete specific Objectives like leveling up characters and winning encounters.
- Check in with the Calendar every day to claim daily rewards.
- Visit the Crystals menu and exchange Orbs you’ve earned while playing.
You can see all of your available Crystals by tapping the ‘Crystals’ button on the home screen and then choosing the ‘Featured’ section. Scroll across and look for any Crystals that say ‘open’ rather than ‘buy’.
It’s also possible to buy bundles from the in-game store that will guarantee you a specific character, but these can be very expensive and need to be purchased with real-life money.
Not all of these characters are built the same, with some better than others. We’ve got a Disney Mirrorverse tier list with some best team recommendations to help you win.
That’s everything you need to know about Disney Mirrorverse characters! We’ll keep this page updated when new guardians are released, so check back soon.