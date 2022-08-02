All characters in Disney Mirrorverse & how to unlock them

Disney Mirrorverse has loads of playable characters to unlock, ranging from heroes like Simba and Wall-E to villains like Maleficent, and you’ll find details of them all right here.

Disney and Pixar have teamed up with Kabam for an exciting action-RPG mobile game called Disney Mirrorverse, which features almost 50 characters from movies like Mulan, Aladdin, Toy Story, and beyond.

With a big focus on team-based action, you’ll need to unlock as many of these guardians as you can along the way to stop the Fractured enemies. But with so many available, it can be hard to keep track of them all.

Below, you’ll find details of every Disney Mirrorverse character and the class they belong to, as well as tips on how to unlock more guardians.

Contents

All playable Disney Mirrorverse characters

Here are all of the playable characters currently available in Disney Mirrorverse:

Character Class Franchise Aladdin Melee Aladdin Anger Melee Inside Out Anna Melee Frozen Ariel Melee The Little Mermaid Baloo Tank The Jungle Book Baymax Tank Big Hero 6 Belle Support Beauty and the Beast Buzz Lightyear Ranged Toy Story Captain Hook Melee Peter Pan Donald Duck Tank Disney Elsa Ranged Frozen EVE Ranged Wall-E Evil Queen Support Snow White Frank Wolff Support Jungle Cruise Gaston Ranged Beauty and the Beast Genie Tank Aladdin Goofy Ranged Disney Hades Ranged Hercules Hercules Melee Hercules Hiro Hamada Support Big Hero 6 Ian Lightfoot Support Onward Jack Skellington Support The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Sparrow Support Pirates of the Caribbean Judy Hopps Ranged Zootopia Maleficent Ranged Sleeping Beauty Maui Tank Moana Merida Ranged Brave Mickey Mouse Support Disney Mike Wazowski Support Monsters Inc. Minnie Mouse Melee Disney Mr Incredible Tank The Incredibles Mulan Melee Mulan Oogie Boogie Tank The Nightmare Before Christmas Rapunzel Melee Tangled Scar Melee The Lion King Scrooge McDuck Support Disney Simba Tank The Lion King Snow White Melee Snow White Stitch Melee Lilo & Stitch Sulley Tank Monsters Inc. Tiana Support The Princess and the Frog Tinkerbell Ranged Peter Pan Tron Ranged Tron Ursula Tank The Little Mermaid Wall-E Tank Wall-E Woody Melee Toy Story Zurg Ranged Toy Story

How many characters are there in Disney Mirrorverse?

There are currently 47 playable characters in Disney Mirrorverse, but Kabam has promised that there will be an extra two characters added every month, so expect more to arrive very soon.

The latest additions to the Disney Mirrorverse character lineup are Simba (from The Lion King) and Wall-E. Both of them are Tanks that can take plenty of damage – and they’re both very good.

How to unlock more characters in Disney Mirrorverse

The only way to unlock new characters in Disney Mirrorverse is to throw Crystals into the Stellar Mirror, but Crystals are quite difficult to come by and you’ll never know which character you’ll get.

Here are a few ways to earn more Crystals in Disney Mirrorverse:

Progress through the main Story Mode and earn Crystals for completing levels.

and earn Crystals for completing levels. Complete specific Objectives like leveling up characters and winning encounters.

like leveling up characters and winning encounters. Check in with the Calendar every day to claim daily rewards .

. Visit the Crystals menu and exchange Orbs you’ve earned while playing.

You can see all of your available Crystals by tapping the ‘Crystals’ button on the home screen and then choosing the ‘Featured’ section. Scroll across and look for any Crystals that say ‘open’ rather than ‘buy’.

It’s also possible to buy bundles from the in-game store that will guarantee you a specific character, but these can be very expensive and need to be purchased with real-life money.

Not all of these characters are built the same, with some better than others. We’ve got a Disney Mirrorverse tier list with some best team recommendations to help you win.

That’s everything you need to know about Disney Mirrorverse characters! We’ll keep this page updated when new guardians are released, so check back soon.