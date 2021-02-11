Logo
It Takes Two game: Release date, trailer, gameplay, platforms

Published: 11/Feb/2021 10:14

by Lauren Bergin
It Takes Two coop gameplay
Hazelight Studios

It Takes Two

It Takes Two is possibly one of EA’s most imaginative titles to date. Completely co-op based in order to help you hone your team player skills, here’s everything you need to know about the cute looking story.

It’s safe to say that 2020 and 2021 have weighed pretty heavy on all of us. Thankfully EA have come to the rescue with It Takes Two, which is literally the perfect fun filled adventure to keep you and a friend (or more than friend) amused throughout this perplexing period.

Based in a cartoon universe designed showcase the power of teamwork, here’s everything we know about the collaborative cartoon creation.

It Takes Two EA Couple Cody May Characters
Hazelight Studios
Think you make a good team? Test it out as Cody and May!

It Takes Two release date

It Takes Two makes its debut in the gaming sphere on March 26, 2021 and is available for preorder via Steam, as well as the Playstation, XBOX and Origin stores.

Price (US/UK)

The price is currently set at $48 (£35) and gives you and a friend access to the whole adventure. Importantly in order for your friend to participate they have to be able to play online. This requires the respective first-party accounts, as well as an Xbox Live Gold or PS Plus subscriptions.

Trailers

The title’s official trailer was unveiled at The Game Awards in 2020, but had been preceeded by an interview with the game’s Writer and Director Josef Fares.

Official Release Trailer

Narrated by an adorable little Italian book entitled ‘The Book of Love,’ the trailer promises us a magical world where you traverse everything from a winter wonderland ski resort to space time itself.

You do this in the bodies of Cody and May, the adorable couple that are at the heart of this story. Turned into dolls as a magical form as couples therapy, they have to work together on their relationship in order to make their way through the game’s universe.

Friend’s Pass trailer

A trailer dedicated to the Friend Pass has also been released, and it specifically breaks down how the Friend’s Pass will work.

What is it about?

At the core of It Takes Two is the cooperative aspect. The storyline revolves around married couple Cody and May whose relationship, according to the Book of Love, is at an all time low.

Halfway through a divorce, they’ve been magically transformed into two of their daughter Rose’s adorable little woven dolls and forced to work together in order to work their way through the universe.

Meeting a host of colorful characters along the way, It Takes Two promises to be a “light-hearted and touching story” that is the perfect mood booster.

Gameplay

It Takes Two Split Screen Gameplay Coop
Hazelight Studios
It Takes Two’s gameplay really does mirror it’s name!

As the title suggests, in order to play It Takes Two you’ll need a friend. The game is purely cooperative, and therefore you won’t be able to play the story alone.

Focusing on split screen gameplay, friends can be invited via the Friend’s Pass which allows them to play the game for free as your partner.

Only the person with the purchased copy can be the game host, and therefore if you want to be the one in the driver’s seat you’ll have to be the one forking out the cash.

It Takes Two platforms

It Takes Two will be available on Playstation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Series, and on PC via Steam or Origen.

Importantly, the game is not cross platform, and therefore to start your co-op journey you need to have the same console or a PC. The game is cross generational, though, so a PS4 player can play with a PS5 player with no issues.

Business

3D Aim Trainer sets sights on expansion with $1.2m investment

Published: 11/Feb/2021 8:30 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 8:31

by Adam Fitch
3D Aim Trainer Platform
3D Aim Trainer

3D Aim Trainer, a company that aims to help first-person shooter fanatics improve their gameplay, have raised over $1.2m in investment.

With over 700,000 monthly users, 3D Aim Trainer are in a competitive market of helping gamers to improve their accuracy. This investment is set to help them establish a larger footprint among competitors.

They launched in July 2019 and, as well as establishing a healthy core user base, have launched a mobile application for both Android and iOS users. The app has received over 1,000,000 downloads, according to a press release.

Venture capital fund Freshman led the new round of investment after taking part in the initial funding raised by the training platform around the time of launch.

Other investors included former Activision president Ron Doornink and Jean-Bernard Moens, VP of gaming and business at Activision-owned King.

3D Aim Trainer training arena
3D Aim Trainer
The platform has programs for flicking, clicking, tracking, target switching, and strafe aiming.

The new-found capital will help 3D Aim Trainer to expand their team, deliver their product to other (unspecified) platforms, and with their mission to “make ‘aim training’ fun.” Those behind the company believe the last element is key in helping the product grow.

“3D Aim Trainer’s mission is to inspire gamers to go next level,” said CEO Miquel Matthys. “We are blessed with an incredible audience of hard-core gamers who are dedicated to improving their aim. But we want to support all gamers around the globe, regardless of their skill level, to get better at what they love doing.

“For certain users, this means more expert training exercises, challenging targets, and deeper insights into their performance. For others, this means more guidance, a step-by-step approach, and realistic goal setting, to keep motivation high and make aim training rewarding.”

The platform has training guides for major shooters like Fortnite, Valorant, Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive; and several training modes to suit different players’ needs.

Other players in the aim training market include Statespace, a company led by neuroscientists that launched Aim Lab, and The Meta, the company behind KovaaK on Steam. In 2020, the former raised $44m — one of the largest esports investments of the year.