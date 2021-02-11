It Takes Two is possibly one of EA’s most imaginative titles to date. Completely co-op based in order to help you hone your team player skills, here’s everything you need to know about the cute looking story.

It’s safe to say that 2020 and 2021 have weighed pretty heavy on all of us. Thankfully EA have come to the rescue with It Takes Two, which is literally the perfect fun filled adventure to keep you and a friend (or more than friend) amused throughout this perplexing period.

Based in a cartoon universe designed showcase the power of teamwork, here’s everything we know about the collaborative cartoon creation.

It Takes Two makes its debut in the gaming sphere on March 26, 2021 and is available for preorder via Steam, as well as the Playstation, XBOX and Origin stores.

Price (US/UK)

The price is currently set at $48 (£35) and gives you and a friend access to the whole adventure. Importantly in order for your friend to participate they have to be able to play online. This requires the respective first-party accounts, as well as an Xbox Live Gold or PS Plus subscriptions.

Trailers

The title’s official trailer was unveiled at The Game Awards in 2020, but had been preceeded by an interview with the game’s Writer and Director Josef Fares.

Official Release Trailer

Narrated by an adorable little Italian book entitled ‘The Book of Love,’ the trailer promises us a magical world where you traverse everything from a winter wonderland ski resort to space time itself.

You do this in the bodies of Cody and May, the adorable couple that are at the heart of this story. Turned into dolls as a magical form as couples therapy, they have to work together on their relationship in order to make their way through the game’s universe.

Friend’s Pass trailer

A trailer dedicated to the Friend Pass has also been released, and it specifically breaks down how the Friend’s Pass will work.

What is it about?

At the core of It Takes Two is the cooperative aspect. The storyline revolves around married couple Cody and May whose relationship, according to the Book of Love, is at an all time low.

Halfway through a divorce, they’ve been magically transformed into two of their daughter Rose’s adorable little woven dolls and forced to work together in order to work their way through the universe.

Meeting a host of colorful characters along the way, It Takes Two promises to be a “light-hearted and touching story” that is the perfect mood booster.

Gameplay

As the title suggests, in order to play It Takes Two you’ll need a friend. The game is purely cooperative, and therefore you won’t be able to play the story alone.

Focusing on split screen gameplay, friends can be invited via the Friend’s Pass which allows them to play the game for free as your partner.

Only the person with the purchased copy can be the game host, and therefore if you want to be the one in the driver’s seat you’ll have to be the one forking out the cash.

It Takes Two platforms

It Takes Two will be available on Playstation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Series, and on PC via Steam or Origen.

Importantly, the game is not cross platform, and therefore to start your co-op journey you need to have the same console or a PC. The game is cross generational, though, so a PS4 player can play with a PS5 player with no issues.