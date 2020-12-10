Logo
100 Thieves sign CoD veteran Enable as content creator

Published: 10/Dec/2020 23:56

by Theo Salaun
enable 100 thieves content creator
Twitter, @Enable / 100 Thieves

100 Thieves continues to mount their return to competitive Call of Duty, as the esports org has announced the signing of retired CoD veteran Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt as a brand content creator.

From a professional Halo player in 2009 to a starter with the Seattle Surge for the Call of Duty League’s inaugural season in 2020, Enable is no stranger to competitive first-person shooters. But, with a Takashi Murakami neon flower sign seen in the background of his Twitch streams, it’s obvious that he is no stranger to shooting premium content either.

The founder of 100T, Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, is back in competitive Call of Duty thanks to an opportune acquisition of the Los Angeles league spot. In one month, Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez reacquired OpTic Gaming and Nadeshot got back to his roots. Now, it appears that 100T is doubling down by getting Enable back into the black and red.

With years of experience for FaZe Clan under his belt, red is a familiar color to the veteran CoD star. And, with a variety of top-level event performances for 100T back in 2018 and 2019, the connection is tangible. Now, he’ll be curating that brand’s content instead of representing it on the big stage.

If 100T fans were curious about the energy of the Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan LA Thieves head coaching announcement, their questions have been answered. Why was the intro such a pure reference to Kanye West’s “Bound 2” video? Why were there such obvious concert vibes in the flames background?

Because Enable was in charge. That’s why. But he explains his inspirations and his creative style better than anyone else ever could.

“I’d say me, Virgil, Ye, Jay Z, too many more people to name. We’re all cut from the same cloth. I mean, I’m definitely top two. And I’m not two, if you know what I’m saying. But they’re all great in their own way.”

Being from the same cloth as Kanye West is as simple an explanation for the “Bound 2” vibe as any. And, while the organization has agreed to “run it the f**k up” with one of the CoD community’s long-standing figures, there may be some disagreement about his title.

100T officially announced Enable as a brand content creator. But he would prefer to be called something unique and historic: “content curator.”

Cyberpunk 2077 warns Twitch streamers to mute all music due to DMCA

Published: 10/Dec/2020 23:31

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Cyberpunk 2077 next to Twitch logo.
CD Projekt Red / Twitch

Hours after launching, CD Projekt Red has advised Twitch streamers playing Cyberpunk 2077 to mute all music during live broadcasts. The Polish developer warned players of DMCA strikes due to a song in the game.

Originally announced in 2012, Cyberpunk 2077 finally launched on December 10 after years of anticipation. In October, CD Projekt Red showed their support for players streaming their game when they assured them the title would take measures to avoid DMCA issues currently plaguing Twitch.

However a few hours after the game went live, reports began to surface that the open-world RPG may have sounds in it that could trigger a copyright strike. The developer has now told content creators to mute all music while playing the RPG live in front of viewers just in case.

CD Projekt Red
Players streaming Cyberpunk live should mute all their music until a patch is released.

Cyberpunk warns Twitch streamers about DMCA strikes

Despite launching with a feature to disable copyrighted music, the developer tweeted out an update on December 9 about a song sneaking past the protection option. At the time, it appeared to only be a single sequence in the RPG.

“We just noticed there’s a song in the game which might put a DMCA strike on your channel even when playing with “Disable Copyrighted Music” option on. While we work on fixing it, please make sure to turn the sound off during the first two Braindance sequences. Apologies!” they said.

A day later, the official Cyberpunk Twitter account informed followers that the issue was more widespread and urged them to turn off music completely: “It has come to our attention that there are additional instances in the game which might put a DMCA strike on your channel. Fix is on the way but until then, we’d like to ask you to mute music in the game’s settings entirely.”

While it is unclear which specific instances in the game have a potential to trigger a copyright strike, it appears to be enough that CD Projekt Red is now telling streamers to turn off music altogether. A fix is on the way, according to the developer.

At the time of writing, there is no ETA when players can expect the patch. Those looking to stream it live, especially on Twitch, should mute songs completely until it’s resolved.