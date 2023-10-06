NASCAR and iRacing join forces for 2025 console game: Everything we know

In a groundbreaking move, iRacing has acquired the exclusive simulation-style console racing game license from NASCAR. Here’s everything we know about iRacing’s upcoming NASCAR game, including the release window, platforms, and more.

iRacing, the leading online racing sim, now has its hands on the NASCAR license and is set to shake things up with a racing sim console game that’s set to be released sometime in 2025. The license will transfer from 704Games, a subsidiary of Motorsport Games.

iRacing hasn’t been known to venture into the mass-market video game space, especially considering their online racing sim is mostly geared toward hardcore racing fanatics. But with iRacing’s respect for NASCAR and all things racing, fans will surely be excited for what’s to come down the line.

Read on for more information about iRacing’s NASCAR release window, platforms, and what to expect.

Contents

iRacing’s NASCAR release window

The new-look NASCAR racing sim game is set to land on consoles sometime in 2025.

That’s according to an October 2023 press release that announced the new license acquisition. As for when exactly the game will hit stores is unknown at this stage, but we’ll be sure to update you in the coming months once more news emerges.

iRacing’s NASCAR platforms

Platforms haven’t been confirmed at this stage for iRacing’s NASCAR racing sim game, yet the partnership announcement did hint at the game potentially being available on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Steam (PC), and even mobile devices.

A teaser image shared by the official iRacing Twitter account featured logos for each of Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. The text in the image also mentioned that they’ve acquired exclusive rights for mobile.

But will iRacing’s NASCAR game actually come to all of these consoles? Well, that’s up in the air.

While the official press release also featured the same image with logos of each of the various platforms, the specific consoles weren’t mentioned in the press release at all. There’s still a long way to go before we get an official announcement regarding exactly which consoles and devices we can expect to see iRacing’s NASCAR game on.

What to expect from iRacing’s NASCAR game?

Every driver, every track, every feeling, everything… That’s the tagline for iRacing’s NASCAR game at the moment.

iRacing is the most highly-regarded online racing sim available today. Fans can expect iRacing to bring the same passion and commitment to sim racing to console gamers now, as well.

For those unfamiliar with iRacing, it’s the online subscription-based racing sim that even attracts professional drivers from all over the world. Formula 1’s Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso can often be found in iRacing lobbies — but the game doesn’t just cater to open-wheelers. There’s a plethora of racing types and categories available.

However, iRacing itself is limited to PC only, and the only way to play is if you’re using a steering wheel. The game is very much simulation-focused and feels incredibly different from the arcade-type racing games that feature heavily on consoles.

It remains to be seen how iRacing will adapt to making a more controller-friendly and potentially even casual-friendly game suitable for console gamers. But it has been confirmed that every driver and every track will feature in the game.

Yet, fans can take confidence from iRacing President Tony Garder’s words. “When we were approached with the option to acquire the license for the simulation-style NASCAR console game, which was the console game and franchise that we were dreaming about doing, it was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up,” Gardner said.

“Having the ability to build a NASCAR console game is a privilege we promise to execute with the utmost care. We look forward to working diligently with NASCAR industry stakeholders to deliver a product that provides an amazing experience for the gaming community and NASCAR fans worldwide.”

“With all the NASCAR game experience, console experience, resources, and technology assets we already have in place, we are in a fantastic position to hit the ground running building a great NASCAR game franchise on the various platforms,” Gardner stated.

Stay tuned as we keep you updated on iRacing’s NASCAR console game.