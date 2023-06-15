Forza Horizon 5: How to complete ‘H’ Marks the Spot Treasure Hunt

The latest Treasure Hunt in Forza Horizon 5, entitled ‘H’ Marks the Spot, requires players to follow trails and keep their eyes peeled for large balloons.

Traditionally, the Forza Horizon 5 development team releases new Treasure Hunts that when completed, will yield rewards like CR and points toward the Weekly Playlist.

The most recent Treasure Hunt in FH5 dropped on June 15, entitled ‘H’ Marks the Spot.

Here’s a look at what Forza players must do in order to complete this challenge in full.

FH5 ‘H’ Marks the Spot Challenge

The ‘H’ Marks the Spot Challenge in Forza Horizon 5 — which went live on June 15 — is comprised of three components. In order to uncover the chest clue, one must complete three Accolades that can be found in the Evolving World accolades folder.

These challenges require players to complete three Pathfinder trails. To complete a Pathfinder trail, find the green balloon that marks the beginning, follow the red balloons that mark the direction of the trail, and then wind up at the end marked by green balloons.

Players will have ten minutes to complete each trail once the challenge begins.

The first trail can be found out east of Atlantes de Tula, as indicated by the player cursor on the map:

The second can be found to the northwest of Playa Azul:

The third and final is out west of Dunas Blancas, right by the Bahia de Plano:

Keep in mind that for the third trail in the ‘H’ Marks the Spot challenge, drivers will meet a fork at the road towards the end. One fork is flat sand, while the other is by a hill. Drivers will have to head up the hill in order to finish the third trail.

How to find the Treasure Chest

The Treasure Chest for ‘H’ Marks the Spot can be found at the end of the last trail. Here’s a look at the location of the chest on the mainland map:

Forza Horizon 5 players that complete the ‘H’ Marks the Spot Treasure Hunt will obtain 250,000 CR.

