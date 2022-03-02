How to activate Forza Horizon 5 sign language support

Playground Games have added sign language support in Forza Horizon 5 to enable all players equal access to their landmark title. Here’s how to activate FH5 sign language support.

This feature was a long time coming for the FH5 community. Ahead of FH5’s November launch, the studio announced its intent to bring American Sign Language (ASL) and British Sign Language (BSL) to the game.

Working with its Gaming and Disability Committee members, Playground shipped more accessibility support that will let deaf and hard-of-hearing players experience Forza in their language.

The devs threw some extra features to tailor the experience for players and it’s a quick process to get the feature running.

How to enable Forza Horizon 5 sign language

FH5 players looking to activate sign language support can navigate to the Settings menu and scroll to the ‘Accessibility’ tab to find the picture-in-picture option.

From there, you can switch from ASL or BSL, which will toggle an on-screen interpreter for the many cutscene dialogue sequences in the game.

Turn on FH5 sign language:

Head to Settings

Scroll to Accessibility

Toggle ‘Sign Language Picture-in-Picture to ASL or BSL

There are also extra options to switch up the background for the sign language window as well as where on the screen it’s positioned.

This adds another level of customization for players to find the right settings to allow for deeper immersion in Forza’s massive Mexico map.

Through an extensive learning process and auditions for the right actors, Playground Games integrated a feature that will hopefully give thousands of gamers a much better FH5 experience.