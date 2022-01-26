Forza Horizon 5 Chinese ‘supercar’ unveiled with 3 more vehicles on the way

Playground Games revealed four new vehicles for Forza Horizon 5 with a Chinese ‘supercar’ that’ll be a huge crowd-pleaser in Update 4 coming soon.

Forza Horizon 5 is celebrating the Year of the Tiger with a franchise-first of incorporating Chinese manufactured vehicles in the game. This opens up the game’s already-extensive library to an entire region’s stock of cars.

But to start out, Forza Creative Director Mike Brown showed off the first four cars from China that will skid into the Horizon 5 in February’s new update.

New Forza Horizon 5 Chinese cars

To celebrate FH5’s massively successful launch in China, the devs are expanding the game to be more accessible for Chinese audiences with new localization options and a batch of its popular cars.

Though most players will get to know these cars for the first time, Chinese players will be able to instantly recognize some of the newest additions.

MG MG3

MG, the British car manufacturer now based out in China, is coming to FH5. One of its debut cars will be the MG MG3 as the first of four free cars in the new patch.

MG X-Power SVR

China’s V8-powered MG X-Power SVR is going to roar onto the Forza landscape in Update 4. It’s going to be the more exciting offering from MG that should give players a fun option to take to the races.

Sunshine S (Wuling Hongguang S)

One of the most popular cars in China is making its debut in FH5. The Wuling Hongguang might not set new records around the track, but it’s lovingly known as a ‘supercar’ for its reliability in the streets.

NIO EP9

The NIO EP9 electric demon is coming for Forza Horizon 5’s stacked list of exotic vehicles. With 1360 horsepower, this is going to be a proper supercar from China and will be a lightning-fast hybrid to take to the track.

The Forza Horizon 5 Update 4 launch is coming soon and players will get to try out all of these vehicles first-hand when the February update lands in the game.